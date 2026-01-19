Dubai, UAE: The Nepali Professional Accountants Foundation (NPAF) successfully concluded its first physical seminar of 2026, titled “YANTRA – AI & Innovation”, held at the Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Bur Dubai. The seminar brought together Nepalese accounting and finance professionals based in Dubai to explore the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies on the future of the finance profession.

The event saw strong participation from young Nepalese Chartered Accountants and finance professionals, reflecting a new generation stepping forward with confidence, competence, and a future-oriented mindset. Their active engagement highlighted not only professional excellence but also the emergence of global Nepalese leaders contributing to financial and economic narratives beyond national borders.

A key highlight of the seminar was the keynote address delivered by Mr. Padam Kafle, CEO of vCODES, a deep-technology company. Drawing from real-world implementations, Mr. Kafle shared practical insights into how AI is rapidly transforming finance by enhancing decision-making, risk management, operational efficiency, and innovation across financial institutions.

“AI is no longer optional. Leaders who embrace it today will remain relevant tomorrow,” was a central message echoed throughout the session.

The discussion was timely, practical, and thought-provoking, emphasizing the importance of integrating technology with human judgment, ethics, and governance—a responsibility that remains central to the finance profession.

The seminar also featured insightful contributions from distinguished speakers:

CA Sanjay Gagarani, Partner, Premier Brains Global

CA Mahendra Khiani, Director, KPMG Middle East

The event was further honored by the presence of H.E. Hari Odari, Consul General of Nepal to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and CA Jai Prakash Agarwal, President of the ICAI Dubai Chapter, along with other distinguished guests and community leaders.

Post-session networking added significant value through meaningful exchanges of ideas, collaboration opportunities, and professional connections. Participants also appreciated the high level of discipline and punctuality throughout the event, reflecting the professionalism of the Nepalese community in Dubai.

NPAF extends its sincere appreciation to CA Santosh Khanal (Chairperson, NPAF) and the entire NPAF Executive Committee, sub-committees, volunteers, sponsors, and partners for their dedication and seamless execution of the seminar.

The Foundation also acknowledges its continued collaboration with the Dubai Nepalese Influential Group (DNIG) and looks forward to further knowledge-sharing initiatives that strengthen the Nepalese professional ecosystem in the UAE and beyond.

As NPAF steps into 2026, it remains committed to empowering professionals through innovation, leadership development, and global collaboration.

✨ Wishing everyone a prosperous and successful New Year 2026. ✨

About vCODES

vCODES is a deep-technology company focused on building advanced AI-driven solutions that enable organizations to make smarter, faster, and more responsible decisions across industries, including finance, healthcare, and governance.