NOW-fertility is pleased to announce a new partnership with the specialist life sciences team at BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP in Dubai, a regional law firm with 9 offices throughout the Middle East.



Established for 20 years, BSA are market leaders in new and evolving sectors.



NOW-fertility patients will benefit from access to expert advice on legal matters relating to assisted reproduction treatment, including regulatory aspects of fertility treatment provision, ethical dilemmas and the challenges of cross-border treatment.



UK qualified lawyer James Clarke will lead the team responsible for NOW-fertility clients. James has been a partner in leading healthcare and life sciences sector specialist law firms for over 14 years and a sector specialist for over 23 years.



Commenting on the new partnership, he said “Individuals are often unsure as to where they stand, legally, when it comes to using fertility services. Therefore, the team and I are delighted to partner with NOW-fertility to offer essential legal expertise, which will assist people in making important decisions regarding fertility services, while providing peace of mind.”



Luciano Nardo, CEO of NOW-fertility, added “We believe that expert legal advice is of paramount importance for our patients in some circumstances and are delighted to provide access to the specialist knowledge that will enable them to make fully informed and legally compliant decisions about their fertility treatment.”

NOW-fertility is a global IVF service setting a new benchmark for fertility care. Their ‘always on’ experts take a patient-centred approach, underpinned by the very latest technologies, to deliver less stressful and more successful fertility treatment. They provide personal, prompt, accessible, affordable and successful treatment, working with a team of experienced fertility professionals and in partnership with a worldwide network of partner clinics to meet patients’ needs and expectations.

About BSA:

BSA was founded in Dubai in 2001. Now headquartered in DIFC and with offices around the Middle East, BSA is now one of the region’s most prominent, full-service law firms. BSA helps people do business all over the Middle East. Irrespective of sector or size. With offices in Dubai, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Lebanon and Iraq, BSA helps organisations negotiate the maze of regional regulations, with people at the very heart of the business. BSA has consolidated on excellence-driven regional reach. The access to key local authorities and solid legal expertise across a broad spectrum of industries sets BSA apart as one of the few Dubai headquartered legal practices that have exceeded their original boundaries. To find out more visit www.bsabh.com



About NOW-fertility:

NOW-fertility offers access to the best clinics worldwide and a dedicated and experienced team to care for their patients throughout. With no waiting time to start treatment, virtual consultations, enhanced monitoring and 24/7 support, NOW-fertility are here for whenever patients are ready to start their journey. They offer the highest standards of multidisciplinary multilingual care from their consultants, nurses, patient services team, counsellors and coaches, supporting their patients every step of the way.

