Novikov Café, Novikov Group’s celebrated brasserie-style café, is proud to announce its inaugural launch on June 1st at the prestigious The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort in Oman. The launch of a premier dining destination in Oman’s F&B market for the spring of 2024, in partnership with Pinskiy&Co, represents a strategic expansion for Novikov International, one of the leading restaurant chains in the world.

Positioned as the premier destination for Mediterranean fine dining in Oman, Novikov Café will enter a growing market amidst a surge in luxury hotel and resort developments along the Sultanate's shores. In 2023, Oman welcomed nearly 4 million visitors, with Europe and Russia serving as key inbound markets. The emergence of luxury accommodations like The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort supports perfectly Novikov Café's expansion and ethos of delivering unparalleled culinary experiences.

With an established presence in the GCC, including its flagship Dubai Mall venue and forthcoming openings in Kuwait and Istanbul Airport in 2024, Novikov Café's expansion underscores the group's commitment to catering to diverse audiences within the Gulf market.

At Novikov Café Muscat, guests can anticipate an exquisite French-inspired brasserie-style café ambiance, featuring beloved signature dishes from its Dubai counterpart, including the Burrata, Novikov Wagyu Tacos, Lobster Linguine and King Crab Leg. Under the expert guidance of Executive Chef Marco Lubian guest will savour a symphony of flavors amidst the backdrop of panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

Commenting on the launch of the new restaurant, Executive Chef Marco Lubian explains: “Our upcoming menu will showcase some of our bestsellers and most beloved dishes from around the world, crafted with fresh, local Omani produce. We are fortunate to open Novikov Café in Muscat, where the rich variety of seafood and the exceptional quality of produce enhance our offerings. Novikov Café is renowned for its simple yet outstanding recipes, meticulously developed through extensive research and careful balancing of spices and flavors. I am looking forward for locals to discover our rich and sophisticated menu.”

With the resounding success of Novikov Café Dubai and the burgeoning allure of Muscat as a culinary destination, Novikov Café will emerge as Oman's prime dining location. Bringing a blend of freshness and contemporary flair, Novikov Café will be inviting food enthusiasts to experience a dynamic yet serene ambiance, where culinary excellence takes center stage.

Novikov Café is now open to the public, welcoming locals, expatriates, and tourists alike from June 1st, 2024. Offering all-day dining throughout breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant offers an enticing array of French and Asian-inspired dishes to suit every palate. Reservations can be made via phone at +968 2271 1111. To keep up to date with latest offers & news from Novikov Café, follow their Muscat Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/novikovcafemuscat/.

About Novikov Café Muscat

Nestled within the new The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, Novikov Café Muscat emerges as Oman's premier fine-dining hotspot, marrying modern elegance with breathtaking Arabian Sea vistas. With its unique design, Novikov Café Muscat epitomises luxury and innovation in the F&B scene, offering signature dishes like Burrata, Novikov Wagyu Tacos, Lobster Linguine and King Crab Leg, blending Mediterranean flair with French influences. Backed by over three decades of industry expertise and a global portfolio of 100+ ventures, Novikov Group continues to set the standard for luxury dining worldwide, renowned for its prestigious locations, top-notch chefs, and unwavering commitment to culinary excellence.