Dubai, UAE – Novartis, a global leader in innovative medicines and the Emirates Dermatology Society (EDS) today announced the renewal of their partnership focused on revolutionizing dermatological care in the United Arab Emirates. Now entering its third year, the collaboration continues to prioritize high-impact immunological skin conditions such as Psoriasis, Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) and Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) with a shared goal of closing diagnostic gaps and improving the quality of life for patients.

While dermatology has made tremendous strides in the past few years, there is still an opportunity to accelerate the diagnosis and care for patients across the UAE.

Beyond physical symptoms, conditions like Psoriasis, Hidradenitis Suppurativa and CSU often take a significant toll on patients’ mental health, contributing to anxiety, depression and social isolation—underscoring the importance of timely, compassionate and comprehensive care.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) is a medical condition characterized by chronic hives that last for six weeks or longer. These hives can appear without an obvious trigger and may cause significant itching and discomfort.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a chronic skin condition marked by recurrent, painful lumps or nodules under the skin. These lesions often become inflamed, can rupture, and may lead to scarring over time.

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin disorder characterized by thick, red, scaly plaques on the skin. These lesions can be itchy, painful, and sometimes extensive.

Together, Psoriasis, Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), and Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) represent distinct chronic inflammatory skin diseases, each with unique clinical presentations and significant impact on quality of life.

This partnership is focused on addressing these challenges with evidence-driven solutions that ensure faster, more accurate diagnoses and better treatment outcomes.

“The partnership with Novartis is about proactively addressing the barriers to care. We are committed to helping physicians recognize these conditions earlier, ensuring patients receive timely treatment and improving their overall well-being,” said Dr. Ayman Alnaeem, President, Emirates Dermatology Society.

“At Novartis, our commitment to reimagining medicine drives us to collaborate with organizations like EDS to advance dermatological care in the Gulf region. Together, we are building a healthcare ecosystem where timely, personalized care leads to better patient outcomes,” added Mohamed Ezz Eldin, Head of GCC, Novartis.

The Emirates Dermatology Society (EDS) is not just a professional network—it is a leading force in shaping the future of dermatological care in the UAE. With an active management committee overseeing its activities, EDS plays a crucial role in connecting dermatologists, facilitating knowledge-sharing and promoting excellence in dermatology

“Our goal is to bring dermatologists together to collaborate, share insights and contribute to the ongoing evolution of care. This partnership allows us to turn discussions into action—translating global innovations into local solutions,” commented, Dr Raghda Al Maashari, Cultural Committee Chairperson, Emirates Dermatology Society.

With this partnership, Novartis and EDS reaffirm their shared vision: a future where every patient has access to timely diagnosis, personalized treatment and a better quality of life.

