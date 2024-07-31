Dubai: Anantara Hotels & Resorts is delighted to announce the appointment of Noura Al Moghrabi as the new Director of Revenue for Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Anantara World Islands Resort Dubai and Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat. A result-focused and passionate revenue professional, Noura brings over a decade of experience in enhancing revenue and profitability within the hotel industry.

In her new role, Noura will leverage her extensive expertise in revenue management, financial analysis, and strategic planning to optimise revenue streams and drive sustainable growth for both luxury resorts. Known for her exceptional ability to develop relationships with third parties and hotel teams, Noura excels in prioritising revenue-generating actions and implementing effective business strategies.

Noura joins Anantara from her recent position as Cluster Director of Revenue at Minor Hotels & Resorts in Muscat, Oman, where she managed commercial functions for three prestigious properties: Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, and Avani Muscat. During her tenure, Noura achieved remarkable success by securing the number one position in the Revenue Generation Index for Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara and maintaining Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar’s consistent ranking at number two. She also increased brand website revenue to 27% of the total revenue and won an award for the best improved direct bookings performance.

"It’s a great honour to continue my career journey with Anantara at these three incredible Anantara resorts," said Noura Al Moghrabi. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams at the properties to drive revenue growth and maintain the stellar reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences."

Noura began her impressive hospitality career at a five-star property in Beirut, Lebanon in 2008 and moved to Oman in 2014 to assume the role of Director of Revenue role with the same globally renowned brand. In January 2020, she joined Minor Hotels, where she developed and executed revenue management strategies, conducted thorough market analysis, and streamlined revenue generation across all departments and channels. She has also played a pivotal role in pre-opening hotel operations and financial analysis, showcasing her ability to manage multi-property portfolios and lead cross-functional teams.

Her academic credentials include an Advanced Hospitality Revenue Management certificate from Cornell University, underscoring her commitment to continuous professional development and excellence in the field.

"We are delighted to welcome Noura Al Moghrabi to our team," said James Hewiston, General Manager at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. "Her extensive experience and proven track record in revenue management make her an invaluable asset to our Dubai properties. We are confident that under her leadership, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort and Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat will continue to thrive and exceed their revenue goals."

Noura’s strategic vision and dedication to optimising revenue performance align perfectly with Anantara’s mission to provide unparalleled luxury experiences for its guests.

For more information about Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, and Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat please visit www.anantara.com.

