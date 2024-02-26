DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES:– London-based technology company Nothing Tech recently signed a strategic partnership with Eros Group, one the leading distributor and retailers in the UAE for distribution of Nothing’s extensive portfolio of devices in the UAE and Bahrain.

Starting from February 2024, Eros Group will commence its role as Nothing’s distribution partner across its own outlet and other retailers in the UAE and Bahrain. The agreement will give customers the chance to put their hand on the most hyped tech gadgets at the moment, including the Nothing’s second generation flagship smartphone, Nothing Phone (2) but also the brand’s sought-after accessories such as Ear (2) and EarStick.

The partnership is part of Nothing Tech’s strategy to strengthen its presence in both UAE and Bahrain markets through retail partnerships, availabilities and GCC-wide support. The strategy, however, is primarily fuelled by the increasing demand for the brand and its latest products. As part of this partnership, Nothing will also capitalize on Eros's wider distribution to respond to increasing demand for the brand and its latest products.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishi Kishor Gupta, Regional Director for Middle East and Africa at Nothing mentioned, “We are thrilled to work with Eros Group and look forward to expanding our reach in the country with their strong support. Through Eros Group, we look forward to leveraging their presence in the region, relationships with retailers and overall capabilities, which we believe will be the driving force for Nothing’s regional growth.”

Mohammad Badri, Director, Eros Group further added, “Nothing is a strong and innovative brand and every product from the brand takes innovations a step further. We are proud to be the sole distributor for Nothing in the UAE and Bahrain and look forward to supporting the brand’s growth and bringing their products to potential and existing audiences.”

The agreement was signed in February 2024, at the Eros Group office between Mr. Rishi Gupta, Regional Director from Nothing and Mr. Ahmad Badri, Director from Eros Group.

About Nothing:

Nothing is here to make tech fun again. Founded in 2020, their debut smartphone, Phone (1), made Time Magazine's prestigious “Best Inventions of 2022”. Through cutting-edge design and user interface innovation, the London-based company is creating an alternative ecosystem of tech products for the young and creative. Nothing’s products are developed in close collaboration with their community, which includes over 8,000 private investors, and are crafted with sustainability at the forefront

In 2023, the company launched Phone (2) with wide acclaim from community, media and design enthusiasts alike, and exceeded the two million units shipped milestone across their product range.

Visit : https://ae.nothing.tech/en/

About Eros Group:

EROS Group is a 56-years reputed organization specializing in the distribution and retail of consumer electronics, mobility, IT, Home Appliance, and convergence products. The Group benefits from its base in the UAE which is strategically positioned at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe with a serving ability to over two billion people, through a complex channel mix of Power Retailers, Independent Retailers, Souq Markets, Re-Exporters, System Integrators, Architects, Consultants, and experts.

The Group has evolved from a one-store, one-brand distribution house to build a portfolio of world-class international brands and retail stores including brand boutiques. The Group serves customers in the UAE and select markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region. The Organization proudly partners with over fourteen international brands, operates 16 retail stores including 2 Samsung & 5 Huawei experience showrooms across UAE and has three service centers across the UAE. EROS Group continues to operate through a seamless logistical process daily to deliver on its core objective: Customer Delight. For more information, please visit: www.erosgroup.ae

Social Media Handles : @Erosuae