After several years of uncertainty in service availability, the Ministry of Justice of North Sudan confirmed in early January 2026 that the relocation of the Intellectual Property Department from its temporary location in Port Sudan to its original headquarters in Khartoum is now largely complete.

With operations expected to normalise in the first part of this year, trade mark owners and other IP stakeholders can anticipate a gradual resumption of services. CWB understands that the primary obstacle at the moment is the still ongoing transfer of data and files from Port Sudan to Khartoum.



Trade mark owners who were unable to obtain registration certificates during periods of instability may soon request duplicate certificates upon payment of official fees. Any official deadlines falling within the suspension period have been automatically extended until the office resumes duties.

