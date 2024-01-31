NDP’s top-tier medical solutions use advanced technology to enhance patient wellbeing.

OBIX’ electronic health record systems to unlock the power of data analytics for enhanced hospital care.

Dubai, UAE: Nordic Digital Platforms (NDP), a transformative company that is bridging the gap between medical innovations and patient wellbeing, has signed a strategic agreement with OBIX, a leading provider of Perinatal Data Systems, to leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence to transform maternal care services in the UAE and the Gulf region.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed in Dubai during Arab Health 2024 marks a strategic alliance aimed at revolutionizing maternity care services in the country and meeting the growing demand for personalised, safe, and convenient care.

As part of the agreement, the proprietary OBIX system will be integrated with Nordic Digital Platforms, which provides comprehensive healthcare digital solutions and has a proven track record in delivering seamless and efficient healthcare information management. This will enhance NDP’s digital transformation offerings for healthcare facilities and empower healthcare providers with advanced digital tools to improve patient care and safety in the maternity care sector.

At Arab Health 2024, OBIX is showcasing its pathbreaking solutions, and NDP is leveraging the premier healthcare event to strengthen its commitment to the GCC and announce its formal entry into the UAE through the partnership.

Following the agreement, NDP will also further expand its operations in the UAE, complementing the government’s vision to draw on the power of AI and implement impactful use-cases in the healthcare sector. The new agreement will help transform maternity care services in both public and private sector hospitals in the UAE, building on the already strong operations that NDP and OBIX have across the GCC region.

"This partnership with OBIX represents a signiﬁcant milestone in our mission to drive healthcare IT innovation and business growth in the UAE and the wider GCC region," said Harri Koponen, CEO of NPD, “With AI-driven digital solutions transforming the UAE’s healthcare landscape, and maternity services in particular, we are leveraging OBIX’s expertise in perinatal care, to deliver transformative digital healthcare solutions that enhance the quality and safety of services provided at both public and private facilities."

Mihir Shah, EVP of OBIX, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Joining forces with NPD allows us to expand our reach and impact in the UAE and the GCC’s rapidly growing healthcare sector. We are excited to see how our Perinatal Data System will contribute to the digital transformation of maternity hospitals in the region, improving outcomes for mothers and babies, while elevating hospital care to new heights."

The OBIX Perinatal Data System is renowned for its comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the complex needs of modern maternity care practices. The integration of OBIX's advanced perinatal software into NDP's digital healthcare platform promises to revolutionize patient outcomes by providing healthcare professionals with real-time data, comprehensive patient histories, and enhanced monitoring capabilities for better decision-making.

In addition to its partnership with John Hopkins in the region since 2017, the OBIX Perinatal Data System has been successfully deployed at Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and stands out as a comprehensive solution for managing perinatal data, offering a new paradigm for healthcare providers and patients.

The partnership between NDP and OBIX is set to redeﬁne the landscape of maternity care by bringing cutting-edge digital solutions to the forefront of patient care and safety. Healthcare facilities in the UAE and the GCC region can look forward to leveraging this collaboration to enhance their service offerings and embrace the digital future of healthcare.

About Nordic Digital Platforms (NDP):

Nordic Digital Platforms (NDP) is a leading provider of innovative digital health solutions, committed to improving healthcare outcomes worldwide. With a track record of pioneering advancements in clinical informatics and healthcare IT excellence, NDP is dedicated to transforming the delivery of healthcare services for the better.

Website: [www.ndphealth.com](https://www.ndphealth.com)

About OBIX:

OBIX is a global leader in perinatal data systems, offering advanced solutions that support the continuum of care for women and infants. With a focus on clinical excellence and innovation, OBIX's systems are designed to enhance the quality and safety of maternity care practices.

