Nomo, the digital bank providing Sharia’a-compliant UK property finance to residents in Gulf Corporation Council[1] (GCC) countries has announced reduced rates across its full Property Finance range.

Alongside this, it has introduced a new pricing tier specifically designed for High Net Worth (HNW) clients. This allows for improved pricing on larger facilities between £500,000-£750,000 and £750,001-£5 million. Using data from property search portal Rightmove, Nomo research recently revealed Gulf investors are deploying capital in more returns-focused ways, targeting smaller purchases that balance yield with long-term stability.

In 2025, some high-value areas in London, such as Westminster and Kensington & Chelsea dropped out of the top 20 areas for GCC property demand. By contrast, Glasgow, which has the lowest average asking price in the UK in 2025, comes out on top.[2]

Proposition Facility Size Max FTV 2-Year Fixed 5-Year Fixed Standard £100,000 - £499,999 75% 4.75% 5.10% HNW up to £750k £500,000 - £749,999 75% 4.60% 4.85% HNW up to £5m £750,000 - £5,000,000 70% 4.45% 4.75%

Following growing demand for portfolio landlord-focused products, for the first time, Nomo will be available for portfolio landlords with 4-10 mortgaged properties. Nomo is providing financing of up to £2 million per property, with rates fixed for either two or five years. A maximum of five properties can be financed with Nomo. Nomo’s recent report, The Evolving Gulf Buyer, found that the GCC investor market is becoming increasingly professionalised with purchases being made through limited companies, particularly Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). This shows the appetite for portfolio landlord purchases, a demand which Nomo is responding to.

Portfolio Landlords

Fixed period Max FTV Product APRC Application Fee 2-year fixed 60% 4.99% 6.8% BTL: 1% of facility 5-year fixed 60% 5.20% 6.9% BTL: 1% of facility 2-year fixed 75% 5.30% 7.0% BTL: 1% of facility 5-year fixed 75% 5.40% 7.0% BTL: 1% of facility

Layla Hamidian, Head of Property Finance Sales and Servicing at Nomo, commented:

“Our recent research revealed that global economic volatility has underscored the appeal of the UK, as a stable location for overseas property purchases.

“For GCC clients, that assurance has helped sustain consistent investment volumes across the UK residential market in 2025, particularly within the sub-£2 million segment. We look forward to seeing how the GCC investor market continues to flourish in the UK in 2026, and supporting our extensive broker network to find the right financing solutions for their clients.”

Full details can be found here: https://intermediaries.nomobank.com/products/

Nomo’s thought leadership report, The Evolving Gulf Buyer, can be read here: nomo-the-evolving-gulf-buyer-jan-2026.pdf

