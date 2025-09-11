Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Aster DM Healthcare has announced the launch of the fifth edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, one of the world’s most prominent recognition for nursing excellence worth USD 250,000.

The award invites nominations from registered nurses worldwide with significant contributions in Patient Care, Nursing Leadership, Nursing Education, Social or Community Service, or Research, Innovation & Entrepreneurship in Healthcare. Applicants may select one Primary and up to two Secondary areas of contribution and submit their applications on www.asterguardians.com by 10th November, 2025.

The evaluation will be independently managed by Ernst & Young LLP (EY) and overseen by a distinguished Grand Jury of global healthcare leaders. The Top 10 finalists will be announced ahead of a prestigious international awards ceremony in May 2026, aligned with International Nurses Day.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, commented “Over the past 50+ years of my journey in healthcare, one truth has remained constant: the strength of any healthcare system lies in the hands of its nurses. Their commitment, resilience, and compassion deserve far greater recognition. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award was born from a deep sense of gratitude – to honour those who stand as the backbone of care and to inspire the next generation to join this noble profession. It remains one of the most meaningful initiatives of my life, because to empower nurses is to strengthen the very soul of healthcare.”

The award’s legacy includes previous winners like Naomi Ohene Oti, a pioneering oncology nurse from Ghana whose work has transformed cancer care and education across Africa, along with other nurses from Kenya, the UK, and the Philippines, reflecting the award’s truly global spirit.

About Aster DM Healthcare GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”.

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Aster DM Healthcare

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com