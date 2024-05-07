A total of 59 institutions and individuals have passed first round judging and are in the running for the Awards - the highlight of Africa's banking calendar.

LONDON, England -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- African Banker magazine has announced today the shortlist of nominees for this year’s edition of its African Banker Awards. Since its inception in 2007, the African Banker Awards has recognised the exceptional individuals and organisations driving Africa’s rapidly transforming financial services sector.

The Award winners will be announced during a spectacular gala dinner ceremony on the 28th May, in Nairobi, Kenya - a part of the official programme of The Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group.

The African Banker Awards is organised by IC Events. It is held under the patronage of the African Development Bank. The Awards' Platinum Sponsor is the African Guarantee Fund, with African Export-Import Bank and Vista Bank as the Gold Sponsors, and the Cocktail Reception being sponsored by African Trade & Investment Development Insurance.

Nominees were selected from a record number of entries from across the entirety of the African continent. For the first time in the Award's 18 year history, three nominees for the most prestigious 'Banker of the Year' are women, reflecting the growing number of female leaders in finance.

Speaking about the Awards, Omar Ben Yedder, Chair of the Awards Committee, also noted the growing role of Development Finance Institutions. “Over the years, we have seen the evolving role of DFIs," he said. "They are playing an important role in structuring transactions and in catalysing development, often filling the gaps in areas that are under-served or under-represented.

"That said, the finance gap in infrastructure, trade and climate finance mean that the banking sector as a whole will need to be even better capitalised. But looking back at the 18 years of the Awards, it is night and day when you look at the size of our domestic banks and the transactions they are capable of structuring.”

The nominees for the African Banker Awards 2024 are as follows:

Bank of the Year

African Export-Import Bank

Ecobank

KCB Group

Rawbank

Trade and Development Bank Group

Uganda Development Bank

United Bank for Africa

Banker of the Year

Admassu Tadesse - Trade and Development Bank Group

Anel Bosman - Nedbank

Karim Awad - EFG Holding

Miriam Olusanya - Guaranty Trust Bank

Patricia Ojangole - Uganda Development Bank

Serge Ekue - Banque Ouest-Africaine de Développement

Sidi Ould Tah - Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa

Trade Finance Award

Access Bank Nigeria

Attijariwafa Bank (AWB) Group

Bank of Africa (BOA/BMCE) Group

Diamond Trust Bank Kenya

First Bank Nigeria (FBN)

Deal of the Year - Debt

Absa Bank Ltd - 2 tranches valued at TZS 212bn and USD 73mn respectively - Absa - NMB Bank

African Development Bank - $117 million The Globeleq Menengai Geothermal Power Project in Kenya

Africa Finance Corporation - $1.82bn Project KaMa

African Frontier Capital - $500m Brighter Life Securitization

Hogan Lovells - $16bn Ghana Debt Restructuring

MUFG Bank - €774m Project Strada - UKEF backed loan to support FERA and the Republic of Senegal in its nation-wide road programme

Standard Bank - $775m Foschini Group Syndicated Funding Package

Deal of the Year - Equity

Absa Bank - $500m Airtel Uganda IPO

Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement - $100m BOAD Hybrid Bond

Pangaea Securities - $145m Affirma Capital Limited's acquisition of Copperbelt Energy Corporation

Rothschild - $1.1bn investment into Mopani Copper Mines plc by International Resources Holding RSC

Standard Bank - $200 million Meridiam's acquisition of controlling stake in Kipeto

Infrastructure Deal of the Year

African Export-Import Bank - $203m Great Horn Investments Holding “GHIH”

African Export-Import Bank - $1.762bn Tanzania Railways, Government of Tanzania

African Trade Insurance Agency - €350m Benin Project IROKO

Banque Misr - $352.4m Fiber Misr for Telecommunications & Information Technology (Benya Technologies)

Hogan Lovells - $15bn Simandou mining and infrastructure project

InfraCredit - $38m InfraCredit's Guarantee of Lagos Free Zone Issuance Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bonds

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited - $461m Sukuk Issuance for construction and rehabilitation of critical road infrastructure

Agriculture Deal of the Year

Absa Bank - Volcafe Limited $80m East Africa Borrowing Base Facility

Co-operative Bank of Kenya - Co-op Bank & Kenya Coffee Direct Settlement System

National Bank of Egypt - $400m Evergrow For Specialized Fertilizers

Standard Chartered - $692m Ghana Cocoa Board Pre-export Receivables Backed Trade Finance Facility

DFI of the Year

African Export-Import Bank

Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement

East African Development Bank

Kenya Development Corporation

Trade and Development Bank Group

Fintech of the Year

EFG Hermes Holding Val

Flutterwave

Inclusivity Solutions

JUMO

ProfitShare Partners

Yabx Technologies

SME Bank of the Year

Co-operative Bank of Kenya

East African Development Bank

Ecobank

National Bank of Commerce

Uganda Development Bank Limited

Sustainable Bank of the Year

Absa Bank

East African Development Bank

Ecobank

Nedbank CIB

Standard Bank Group

Trade and Development Bank Group

Distributed by African Media Agency. on behalf of IC Publications﻿

