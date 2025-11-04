Dubai, UAE: Nolte Küchen has been named the exclusive kitchen supplier for ICONIC Residences, Design by Pininfarina, the flagship project by award-winning international real estate developer MERED. Located near Palm Jumeirah, the tower showcases the visionary design of Pininfarina and will be elevated with carefully selected premium materials by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA).

Nolte Küchen has a longstanding reputation in the kitchen industry, known for exceptional quality, innovative designs, reliability, and unmatched customer service. Established in Germany in 1958, this family-owned business has become one of the most respected manufacturers of fitted kitchens globally, setting industry standards with its numerous innovations.

Together, Nolte Küchen and MERED are bringing a new level of sophistication to upscale living with custom kitchen designs tailored to each residence. The kitchens will feature elegantly designed elements that cater to luxury living, with premium wood and marble finishes.

ICONIC Residences, Design by Pininfarina, is a 66-floor ultra-luxury tower featuring 310 units, including 1–4-bedroom apartments, 2 sky apartments, an opulent penthouse, and 2 floors of exclusive amenities. Offering breathtaking views of Dubai's landmarks such as Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah III, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Bluewaters Island, and Emirates Golf Club, ICONIC Residences is set for handover in Q3 2027.

Selva Kumar Rajulu, Managing Director of Nolte FZE: “Nolte Küchen is the most fitting choice for a prestigious luxury project like ICONIC Residences. The kitchen finishes are from our premium range, nolteneo, offering exclusive fronts, finishes, and designer-inspired elements to create a bespoke environment for each home. We are proud to collaborate with the industry’s best designers and developers across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.”

Michael Belton, the CEO of MERED, commented: “Every aspect of ICONIC Residences is developed with a focus on quality and thoughtful design. Collaborating with Nolte Küchen enables us to deliver kitchens that meet rigorous standards for both appearance and function. This partnership reflects the high expectations of our residents and the overall prestige of the development.”

About Nolte Küchen

Nolte Küchen is a German kitchen manufacturer established in 1958. With nearly seven decades of expertise, the family-owned company produces 100% German-made modular kitchens, combining innovation with craftsmanship to meet the highest standards of quality and design. For more information, visit https://www.nolte-kuechen.com

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and creating immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector. https://mered.ae/