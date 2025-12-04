Dubai, UAE: Nolte Küchen, Germany’s leading premium kitchen brand, will open its flagship experiential showroom in Dubai in Q1 2026, marking a major milestone in the brand’s regional growth. Located in Eiffel Building 1 on Sheikh Zayed Road, the new space will serve as both a customer destination and a dedicated training and events hub for designers, architects, developers, and buyers seeking premium European kitchen solutions.

Part of Nolte’s multi-year AED 25 million investment plan, the Dubai flagship will be the brand’s first directly owned showroom in the region. Designed to set a new benchmark for service excellence, the space blends immersive design with direct access to Nolte’s in-house specialists. The grand opening will welcome members of the Nolte family, company leadership, German Embassy representatives, developers, interior designers, architects, and content creators.

The 450 sq. m showroom is designed as a Connection Hub, offering an open, collaborative environment where industry professionals can meet, exchange ideas, and discover new possibilities. It will feature the latest Nolte Neo, Nolte, and Express collections, alongside world-class appliance brands. Visitors can explore a wide selection of styles, materials, and configurations tailored to various needs and budgets—while benefiting from exceptional design quality, warranty, and service.

Selva Kumar Rajulu, Managing Director of Nolte UAE, said: “Our goal is to create a destination where customers and partners can explore, design, and experience their ideal kitchen with complete confidence. This showroom represents a new chapter for the brand—one that strengthens our direct connection with customers and reinforces our commitment to service excellence. The UAE’s premium kitchen market is projected to reach $200 million by 2030, reflecting a growing, diverse, and design-driven audience. As kitchens become more personal, functional, and emotionally central to the home, this showroom brings that vision to life.”

Designed to deliver a seamless end-to-end journey, the showroom offers personalized consultations and design support from in-house experts, provides insights into Nolte’s FSC- and PEFC-certified materials, and offers opportunities to join workshops, training sessions, and partner events. The Connection Hub embodies Nolte’s mission to foster collaboration, inspire creativity, and build long-term relationships.

Dedicated zones include a materials and technical area, an appliance integration zone, and a podcast corner for content creation. The technical zone allows visitors to explore materials, design features, and planning systems, while a fully integrated software station enables 3D kitchen design and visualisation.

The showroom will also host ongoing programs focused on design innovation, product knowledge, and customer service for teams across the region. Nolte will recreate its annual innovation event "Hausmesse" within the space, giving partners and professionals first-hand access to new collections, technologies, and ideas each year.

The launch forms a central pillar of Nolte UAE’s 2026 strategic roadmap, strengthening brand presence, enhancing customer access, and supporting regional operations. It will also expand the company’s capacity to deliver tailored solutions, host industry meetings, and invest in professional development.

About Nolte Küchen

Nolte Küchen is a German kitchen manufacturer established in 1958. With nearly seven decades of expertise, the family-owned company produces 100% German-made modular kitchens, combining innovation with craftsmanship to meet the highest standards of quality and design. Its regional arm, Nolte FZE, established in Dubai in 2011, oversees operations across 30 countries and has delivered more than 80,000 project kitchens and 35,000 retail kitchens in recent years.



For more information, visit https://www.noltefze.com/