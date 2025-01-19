Enhances end user experiences, enriches B2B offering and reduces time to market.

Provides robust and secure connectivity for enterprises across the Kingdom.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Nokia and Zain KSA today announced a partnership to address mobile coverage gaps and optimize connectivity for enterprise customers. The two partners will achieve this by delivering the first 4G/5G Femtocell solution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region

The Femtocell solution involves the deployment of 4G and 5G Smart Nodes, as well as a comprehensive package of Nokia’s innovative products and services such as IP Security Gateway, Femto Manager and End to End Delivery services. Powered by Nokia’s technology, the deployment aligns with Zain KSA’s business case to offer a slim and highly optimized system that seamlessly integrates into the Zain KSA network. It features a plug-and-play setup that minimizes reliance on customer infrastructure, delivering a simple, cost-effective solution with impressive coverage results.

The deployment of Nokia’s Smart Nodes will significantly improve indoor coverage for Zain KSA’s enterprise customers. This initiative is expected to boost customer loyalty by ensuring robust and secure 4G and 5G network availability across various enterprise locations.

Haitham Baba, Head of Enterprise Mobile Networks, Saudi at Nokia, said: “This solution unlocks countless opportunities for enterprise customers thanks to the trusted performance of Nokia’s technology. Our Smart node solution is uniquely positioned to help Zain KSA improve B2B time to market, enhance customer experience and offload traffic from Marco RAN. This partnership marks a significant step in our ongoing collaboration with Zain KSA, as we continue to drive network excellence enabling B2B business growth.”

Sultan Abdullah AlHadlag, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development at Zain KSA, said: “Zain KSA continues to lead with groundbreaking network solutions. Our collaboration with Nokia to introduce the region’s first Smart Nodes solution builds on this legacy. This enterprise-centric solution empowers our customers by elevating productivity and security while reducing costs. Aligned with our commitment to sustainable, future-proof technologies, this partnership supports the Kingdom’s digital transformation under Saudi Vision 2030, cementing our role in building a robust and secure tech ecosystem.”

Nokia’s Smart Node and femtocell solutions effectively address businesses’ need for high-performance, private networks to support existing applications and enable new services.

The optimized indoor solution can be tailored to the unique demands of enterprise customers, enhancing Zain KSA’s B2B portfolio and strengthening its position as a leading provider of cutting-edge digital solutions.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Zain KSA

Zain KSA is a leading digital services and solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, offering its customers award winning and value-added services including Telecom services, 5G network and applications, Fintech services, Cloud computing, IoT solutions, Fiber services, Drones, Digital entertainment and many others while championing corporate sustainability and ensuring that ESG goals and principles continue to remain at the core of our business.

