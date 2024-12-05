Initiative positions Oman as a strategic regional hub for international connectivity, aligning with the country’s 2040 vision.

Muscat, Oman – Nokia has announced its partnership with Ooredoo Oman to deploy a state-of-the-art Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) wholesale network. This project will meet the evolving needs of hyperscalers’ data centers, AI-driven applications, and cloud-based platforms while establishing Oman as a key connectivity hub between the Indian Ocean, the Gulf and Europe.

This new nationwide network, powered by Nokia’s flagship 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) will deliver trusted performance using WDM transmission across C + L bands, and simplify network operations and accelerate service delivery using the WaveSuite optical automation software. The new network will ensure low-latency connectivity for hyperscalers and wholesale customers while enabling seamless traffic flow to global destinations. The commercial launch of network services is slated for March 2025.

The deployment of this extensive high-capacity network through the strategic collaboration between Nokia and Ooredoo aligns with Oman Vision 2040. This initiative aims to enhance global competitiveness and strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure, establishing Ooredoo Oman as a pivotal player in the global data traffic ecosystem and delivering world-class connectivity that empowers businesses and communities across the region.

Bassam Yousef Al Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Oman, said: “At Ooredoo, our vision is to enrich people’s digital lives, and to meet the growing demand for connectivity across the Sultanate. To achieve this, we will continue our network investment and planned network enhancements through this strategic partnership with Nokia, thus further strengthening Oman’s position within the region as major telecommunications hub. This project will cater to both national and international demand, driving growth and innovation across Oman.”

Roque Lozano, Senior Vice President of Network Infrastructure for Nokia Middle East and Africa, said: “The partnership with Ooredoo Oman reflects our shared commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance connectivity that supports the growing global demand for AI-driven technologies and cloud-based data centers. By deploying Nokia’s advanced DWDM solution, we are enabling an AI-hyperscale capacity and resilience-class network, while strengthening Oman’s position as a regional connectivity hub. Together, we are leveraging cutting-edge optical networking technology to drive innovation and economic growth.”

About Ooredoo Oman

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG (“Ooredoo”) was founded and registered in the Sultanate of Oman in December 2004. Services were launched in March 2005, originally operating under the name Nawras. Ooredoo provides individuals and businesses with cutting edge products and services and a digital-first customer experience. Ooredoo generated revenues of OMR 259.1 million as of 31 December 2023 and is listed on the Muscat Stock Market (MSM) under the “ORDS” ticker.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

