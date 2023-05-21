Manama, Bahrain: The Oil & Gas Holding Company B.S.C. (c) (“nogaholding”) announces that it has successfully priced USD 750m international trust certificates with a maturity date of 25 May 2033 and a profit rate of 6.625%. This transaction marks nogaholding’s successful return to the international capital markets. The new 10-year senior unsecured Sukuk Al Ijara / Murabaha is rated B+ by Fitch and has priced at a spread of 306.1bps over US Treasuries. The trust certificates will be issued under nogaholding Sukuk Limited’s USD 3bn trust certificate issuance programme.

nogaholding also announced a tender offer for cash on its outstanding USD 750m notes maturing in 2024, which is intended to proactively manage its balance sheet and maturity profiles, starting with the 2024 maturity.

nogaholding received strong interest from regional and international investors, across Bahrain and the other Gulf countries, as well as Europe and Asia. The issuance was more than five times oversubscribed, with participation from investors demonstrating sustained, strong and valued support to nogaholding and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.), Citigroup Global Markets Limited, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, HSBC Bank plc, J.P. Morgan Securities plc and National Bank of Bahrain B.S.C. acted as joint lead managers and bookrunners with respect to the issuance. Lazard acted as the sole financial advisor.

Commenting on the new issue, Group Chief Executive Officer of nogaholding, Mark Thomas, said: “We are very proud of and welcome the support of the international investors to our continued efforts to support the Kingdom of Bahrain’s energy strategy. We value the confidence of our investors, highlighting our strong credit and transition into an integrated energy company. The new issue will contribute to nogaholding’s strategy of proactively managing its debt profile moving forward, in line with its capital structure and corporate strategy.”

The issuance of the trust certificates is expected to close and the trust certificates are expected to be issued on or about 25 May 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

-Ends-

