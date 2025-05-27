Amman: The Nobles Group recently launched its new corporate identity, a reflection of its commitment to providing owners and tenants an unmatched lifestyle experience. The new identity demonstrates the Nobles Group’s deliberate departure from conventional construction practices in favor of a more holistic approach to modern communities integrating residential, commercial and leisure spaces with world-class services - ushering in a new era in real estate development.

The redesigned logo, elegantly framed in a square, symbolizes the group’s four core values: Integrity, Excellence, Respect and Commitment. This move not only reinforces the group’s market position but also aligns with its ambitious strategy for 2025, which spans an expansive portfolio of commercial, residential, industrial and logistical projects.

"Our new identity reflects our commitment to creating distinctive residential communities that redefine modern living. With world-class services unlike anything seen before, these developments - set to launch in Amman this year - will set a new benchmark for integrated lifestyle experiences," commented Omar Ayesh, the Nobles Group Founder and Chairman.

Nobles is an international group of companies comprising Nobles Properties, its real estate asset management arm; Nobles Development Management, its engineering Project Management Organization (PMO); and Nobles Logistics & Industrial Cities. Nobles builds and manages distinctive lifestyle developments, including commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects such as AlShahd City 1, 2, 3, and 4; Jerash Hills; Nobles Tower; and Amman Logistics & Industrial City (ALIC). The company’s CSR program includes over a thousand scholarships across 11 countries, along with strategic partnerships with local charities and social development initiatives. Omar Ayesh, the company’s founder, developed one of the region’s most iconic projects—Princess Tower in Dubai—which Guinness World Records recognized as the tallest residential tower in the world upon completion. Nobles operates across North America, Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa, with several innovative projects in the pipeline in Jordan, Libya, and elsewhere.