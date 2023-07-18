Cairo, Egypt: noon payments, noon.com’s online payments gateway, has partnered with digital savings platform Waffarha to provide payment gateway services, allowing customers to pay for a variety of discounted deals and bills in a single transaction. This partnership highlights noon Payments’ unwavering commitment to support enterprises of all sizes in growing through innovative payment solutions.

noon Payments is a full-service payments gateway for businesses looking to simplify transactions for both local merchants and customers. Joining forces with Waffarha, a leading lifestyle deals website and mobile app, will improve the shopping experience for discounted coupons in diverse categories. Waffarha deals include restaurants and cafes, entertainment, health and beauty, hotels and resorts, and even paying daily bills. By utilizing noon Payments’ integrated payment platform, customers will be able to purchase using multiple online payment methods like Visa, MasterCard, Meeza, and mobile wallets. Customers can save their cards to facilitate future purchases, resulting in increased transactions and higher customer satisfaction.

Mostafa Maher, noon Payments, Egypt, said: “Driving financial inclusion in accordance with the Central Bank's initiative and Egypt's 2030 vision is critical to our noon Payments mission.

By partnering with Waffarha, a leading deals platform, and empowering the businesses that offer them while streamlining the payment process, we are able to provide even more Egyptians with access to deals and services.”

Tarek Magdy, CEO of Waffarha, said: “Market research has shown that individuals are altering the way they shop and relying increasingly on digital payment methods for day-to-day transactions.

Partnering with noon Payments will pave the road for a large consumer market to not only purchase online easily but also take advantage of the many discounts available on our platform and pay their monthly bills as well.

Thanks to this partnership, more customers will be able to utilize Waffarha to purchase coupons & pay their bills conveniently using noon payments.”

noon Payments has a simple API and a quick setup process, and it is available for businesses of all sizes. Payment links, easy monthly installments, subscriptions, and a detailed dashboard are among the features that help to simplify transactions and increase customer satisfaction. Merchants who accept noon payments can now reach out to more customers than ever before by providing a wider range of payment options. Sign up on noon Payments here: https://www.noonpayments.com/sign-up.

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was formed with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. Noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in our region with outstanding value and support. On 12th December 2017, Noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

ABOUT WAFFARHA

Waffarha was launched in October 2012 as the 1st online lifestyle platform that provides discounted coupons for customers in all fields such as F&B, Entertainment, Health & Beauty, Hotels & Resorts…etc. for a wide network of merchants and stores (more than 1,000 merchants having over 3,000 stores) covering all essentials and luxuries of life and free of any subscription fees. Waffarha also added the bill payment service that allows customers to pay all their bills alongside purchasing vouchers using +10 Payment methods from card acceptance, Installment “Banking & non-banking”, Mobile Wallets “Banking & Operators". During the course of 11 years, Waffarha has become a leading lifestyle deals Website & Mobile app.

Waffarha also has a B2B line providing smart white-label loyalty solutions for major partners and vendors in different sectors such as banks, transportation, telecom, FMCG...etc. to guarantee customers retention and satisfaction through long-term points accumulation & redemption as well as instant reward campaigns.

