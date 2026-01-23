Dubai, UAE - NMK Electronics, a Midwich Group company, has officially launched NMK Beyond, a groundbreaking 21,500‑square‑foot technology experience hub in Al Quoz, Dubai. Designed to redefine how people discover and interact with modern technology, NMK Beyond offers a fully immersive, real-world environment where visitors can see, hear, and experience innovation in action, far beyond the limitations of screens, catalogues, or traditional product displays.

Created for professionals, creators, and future innovators alike, NMK Beyond brings together the latest in audio, video, lighting, control, infrastructure and collaboration technologies within dynamic spaces that mirror real workplaces, studios, classrooms, and entertainment venues.

“NMK Beyond reflects how technology is fundamentally changing the way people work, learn, and collaborate,” said Stephen Fenby, Managing Director at the Midwich Group. “As the UAE continues to invest in connected, experience-led environments, this venue provides the industry with a practical space to explore, test, and understand those technologies in real-world settings.”

A First-of-Its-Kind Technology Playground

Inside NMK Beyond, visitors can explore:

Immersive audio and visual environments

environments A Dolby Atmos-enabled recording and listening studio

recording and listening studio Fully equipped AI powered meeting, training, and collaboration rooms

Content creation zones designed for modern production workflows

designed for modern production workflows Realistic, working setups that demonstrate how technology behaves in actual installations

“We built NMK Beyond so people can understand how technology performs before it is implemented in live projects,” said Alex Kemanes, Regional Managing Director, MESEA at Midwich Group. “This space empowers customers and partners to make informed decisions with total confidence.”

Building Skills and Shaping the Region’s Future Talent

NMK Beyond is also a major hub for upskilling the region's technology workforce. In 2025, the centre welcomed over 6,000 visitors, with more than 4,000 industry professionals participating in hands-on training, certifications, and interactive demonstrations.

Students and emerging professionals regularly use the space to explore how technology is applied in real production and enterprise environments, helping shape the next generation of AV and technology specialists.

The hub has already hosted global industry experts, including Greg Price, live sound engineer for Metallica among others, and features technologies used by world-renowned performers such as Coldplay, showcasing how the same tools used on global stages are also transforming workplaces, classrooms, and creative industries.

Major Announcements at Launch

During the inauguration, NMK Electronics revealed several strategic developments, including:

Becoming the exclusive GCC distributor for Neat, a leading brand in collaboration solutions,

The opening of a new Control Room within the NMK Beyond facility, expanding its capabilities for critical-operations environments.

Continuing 40+ Years of Legacy in Technology Leadership

Founded nearly four decades ago, NMK Electronics, part of the Midwich Group, supplies professional technology solutions across the Middle East. With the launch of NMK Beyond, the company reinforces its commitment to the region by offering a space where innovation can be explored, tested, validated, and understood before being deployed into real-world projects.

About NMK Electronics

NMK Electronics, a Midwich Group company, a distribution leader in audiovisual and technology solutions, with a strong presence across the Middle East through offices in Dubai, Sharjah, Riyadh, and Doha. Known for its dynamic team and a portfolio of globally reputed brands, NMK is at the forefront of redefining AV solutions in the region. Trusted by leading consultants, system integrators, and end-users alike, the company has played a key role in delivering some of GCC’s most prominent projects.

