Dubai, UAE: NMK Electronics, a Midwich Group company, and a leading distributor in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has joined forces with INFiLED, a global leader in delivering high quality LED display solutions, as its distributor in the GCC. This partnership is built on NMK Electronics’ strong reputation in providing holistic solutions and especially handling large - scale video segment orders, and its role as a true value-added distributor in the audio video (AV) industry.

This alliance is driven by a shared vision, to deliver advanced display solutions that redefine the users’ visual experiences. The globally recognized expertise in LED innovation from INFiLED paired with NMK Electronics’ deep market knowledge and strong local presence, creates an impactful synergy that will benefit system integrators, rental companies, and AV professionals across the region.

“We are proud to add another top tier brand to our portfolio,” said Neil Carroll, Brand Manager at NMK Electronics. “INFiLED is not only a recognized leader in LED innovation, but they are also highly respected in the rental world which is another key segment we are actively developing. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering more than just technology; we bring value, service, and industry-leading knowledge to every project.”

The extensive portfolio of INFiLED spans a diverse range of applications, from corporate environments and broadcast studios to live events and retail installations. Through this collaboration, NMK Electronics will now provide their customers in the region access to INFiLED’s latest advancements, ensuring they receive top-tier products, on ground support with proficiency.

Samer Otaibi, VP of Sales at INFiLED Middle East said “partnering with NMK Electronics is a natural step for us as we continue to expand our footprint in the GCC. NMK Electronics’ dedication to excellence and strong relationships in the AV industry make them the ideal partner to bring our LED solutions to new heights in this region.”

This handshake at ISE Barcelona signals not just the beginning of a partnership but a commitment to transforming how LED display technology is experienced in the GCC. Attendees at ISE are invited to witness this collaboration firsthand and explore the possibilities it brings to the industry.

About NMK Electronics

NMK Electronics, a Midwich Group company, is a leading distributor of professional audiovisual (AV) products in the Middle East, with offices in Dubai, Sharjah, Riyadh, and Doha. Together with its portfolio of reputable brands and a dynamic team, the company has achieved a market leader position in its niche industry. Trusted by leading consultants, system integrators, and end-users, NMK has supported top-tier clients on some prominent local projects across the GCC.

About INFiLED Communications

INFiLED is a leading high-tech enterprise specialising in developing and manufacturing large LED displays. INFiLED aims to collaborate with customers to design high-performance solutions adapted to their needs in all kinds of applications, including rental, corporate, control rooms, retail, outdoor, xR, and virtual production. With installations in over 87 countries and over 200 patents – one of the highest numbers in the industry – INFiLED has become a top brand of LED screen manufacturing, offering high-end LED display solutions for building immersive and realistic content and enhancing the visual experience of customers.

