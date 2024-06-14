Through specialized training, NMDC Energy's workforce will be equipped with advanced fire emergency response skills, ensuring efficient management of potential emergencies

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC Energy, a subsidiary of NMDC Group, has signed a strategic agreement with JAHEZIYA, a leading provider of emergency firefighting and rescue services, to strengthen fire safety and emergency preparedness through specialized training, boosting NMDC Energy’s ability to manage emergencies and crises in line with international standards. Committed to safety and operational excellence, NMDC Energy is implementing rigorous standards and practices to ensure a safer workplace and to contribute positively to community safety and well-being.

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), JAHEZIYA will equip NMDC Energy's workforce with advanced training in fire emergency response and firefighting techniques. These initiatives, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of NMDC Energy employees, aim to strengthen skills in fire prevention, effective response strategies, and safe evacuation procedures, ensuring that all personnel are well-prepared to manage potential emergencies efficiently.

In addition to training, JAHEZIYA will provide ongoing support during fire emergencies and conduct detailed post-incident analyses to continuously refine safety measures and response strategies. This collaboration also extends to workforce development, focusing on professional growth in fire safety and emergency management.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, and Talal Hashem Alnahari Alhashmi, CEO of JAHEZIYA.

NMDC Energy CEO Ahmed Al Dhaheri said, “Our partnership with JAHEZIYA is a critical step forward in our ongoing commitment to safety excellence and operational leadership. By integrating international safety standards and practices, we are enhancing our team's ability to effectively manage emergencies, ensuring a level of safety that significantly contributes to the well-being of our community. The initiative underscores our proactive safety strategy and our dedication to the continuous professional and personal development of our employees, reflecting our broader mission to foster a culture of safety and resilience that aligns with strategic goals in the energy sector.”

JAHEZIYA CEO Talal Hashem Alnahari Alhashmi said, "We are delighted to partner with NMDC Energy, a company that shares our dedication to high safety standards and emergency preparedness. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower NMDC Energy’s workforce with the skills and knowledge required to respond effectively to emergencies, thereby setting new benchmarks in safety and operational efficiency. Our joint efforts will not only enhance workplace safety but also contribute to the safety and resilience of the broader community."

The agreement also encompasses initiatives to create internship opportunities and engage in community outreach to enhance public awareness about fire safety and preparedness. These efforts are integral to NMDC Energy’s commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development. By offering practical training and hands-on experience, NMDC Energy is developing a skilled workforce poised to make significant contributions to the industry and improve community safety.