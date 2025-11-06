NMDC Energy showcased its leading capabilities across technologies, vessels, yards, and projects at ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi between 3rd and 6th of November 2025.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction and marine dredging, and NMDC Energy PJSC (ADX: NMDCENR), a leading provider of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for offshore and onshore energy clients, have concluded their participation at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), with NMDC Energy announcing the signature of several landmark agreements to explore strategic partnerships with local and international entities.

NMDC Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Baker Hughes to explore potential collaboration opportunities to increase the localization of some of Baker Hughes products and solutions in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, and India (MENATI) region by leveraging NMDC’s state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities. Specifically, the collaboration will explore gas technology products, such as Gas Compression Stations up to LNG Modularization, to serve the local regional market in its energy transition objectives.

A non-exclusive strategic cooperation framework in offshore energy and adjacent sectors was put in place by NMDC Energy and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), with the intent to leverage NMDC’s regional presence and HHI’s EPCI and fabrication capabilities. The entities will cooperate on a non-exclusive basis and may jointly pursue opportunities on a case-by-case basis within the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Southeast Asia. This partnership has the potential to be extended to additional segments, including offshore oil & gas facilities and renewable and decarbonization areas. NMDC and HHI are currently tendering on multiple mega tenders in the region, on the back of the large fabrication resources of both companies and their rich EPC experience in the industry.

NMDC Energy also signed a MoU with UAE company, Energy Masters Enterprises (EM), to cooperate in areas related to Electrical Submersible Pumps and adjacent sectors, leveraging NMDC’s regional presence and EME’s Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESP) supply, installation, commission, and repair capabilities. Both companies intend to cooperate on a non-exclusive basis and may jointly pursue opportunities on a case-by-case basis within the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Southeast Asia

Furthermore, NMDC Energy signed an MoU with Engineers India Limited (EIL) to confirm their intent to collaborate for the joint tendering and, if successful in award, extend the collaboration to the execution of onshore projects in KSA across sectors such as Oil and Gas Processing, Refineries, Petrochemicals, Pipelines, Storage Terminals and Energy Transition. The collaboration related to the delivery of Onshore EPC projects in Saudi Arabia across the full spectrum of oil & gas segments, leveraging the fabrication facilities owned by NMDC in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia, and the design center established by EIL in Al Khobar.

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Energy, said: “At ADIPEC 2025, NMDC Energy showcased the power of collaboration through landmark partnership agreements with global companies that align with our ambitions for the industry. Through NMDC Energy’s cutting-edge technologies and AI-backed capabilities, we recognize the near and intermediary steps needed to ensure our sector evolves in tandem with the realities of the world around us. That’s why collaborating with partners who share our vision is vitally important, as we can share best practices, combine capabilities, and deliver innovative solutions to embrace the evolving dynamics of the sector.”

Throughout the duration of the conference, between the 3rd and 6th of November 2025, NMDC Energy showcased its leading capabilities, including AI-driven technologies, state-of-the-art vessels, robotic systems deployed in its fabrication yards, and its smart project management systems.

About NMDC Energy

NMDC Energy is a world-class EPC solution provider, specializing in comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction services for the offshore and onshore oil & gas sector, as well as the broader energy industry.

A majority-owned subsidiary of NMDC Group, NMDC Energy has over 50 years of experience, and a solid track record of more than 1,200 projects executed. The company offers end-to-end solutions including engineering, procurement, pipe laying, project management, fabrication, installation, and commissioning.

Known for its technical expertise, structured project management, and integrated approach to innovation, NMDC Energy serves as a single point of contact for large-scale, complex projects—ensuring seamless execution and client satisfaction.

The company operates four state-of-the-art fabrication yards—three in the UAE and one in KSA—covering a total area of over 2 million square meters, supporting its vast capacity to meet the energy sector’s evolving demands.

