Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – NMC continues to demonstrate excellence in all relationships within the western sector of Saudi Arabia through the high-profile visit of Mr. Yasser Shabsough, The Chief Operating Officer of KIA Middle East and Africa, and Mr. Alan Shawaf the Senior Sales Director of KIA Middle East and Africa, to the headquarters and NMC facilities during the period from 23rd to 24th of August 2022.

This visit aims to improve the quality and provide services that meet the highest international standards approved by KIA globally. NMC seeks to provide world-class automotive services to all its fast-growing customer base in the western sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This visit also strengthens in the relationship between the National Marketing Company and KIA.

During the visit, the most important results achieved by the National Marketing Company during the last period were reviewed, in addition to reviewing the upcoming plans. Another important aspect of the visit is to study more environmentally friendly initiatives that NMC will implement in the Kingdom; this is also in line with KIA's globally recognized position to ensure a greener future for the planet.

On this occasion, Hassan Al-Shamrani, GCEO of The National Marketing Company (NMC), said: “We are striving for an unparalleled experience for KIA’s customers, and this is reflected by the visit of Mr. Yasser Shabsough and Mr. Alain Shawaf, to our facilities in Jeddah. Our modern showroom and maintenance department, show the quality of our services in the western sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as it strives to provide the highest possible quality in terms of sales services or after-sales services. On a demanding and innovative view of the sustainable future.

The visit is perfectly timed as it comes at a dynamic time for NMC-KIA in the Kingdom with numerous scheduled events, including the opening of the new integrated NMC-KIA all-in-one ‘3S’ facilities in Taif: Showroom, Service centre and Spare parts depot, as well as the launch of HEVs (Hybrid Electric Vehicles) in the kingdom, the K5 and Niro Plus.

By welcoming key members of the KIA regional leadership team, the visit also displays the vision and the growing strength of KSA’s most innovative automotive partnership, NMC-KIA. NMC-KIA’s operations throughout Saudi Arabia continues to grow and provide showrooms, maintenance and spare parts in Jeddah, Mecca, Medina, Tabuk, Yanbu, Jazan, Najran, Abha and Taif.