Abu Dhabi – NMC Healthcare (“NMC”), a leading integrated private healthcare provider in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”), today announced the early success of its refreshed corporate strategy, structured around four core pillars: portfolio expansion, asset optimisation, operational improvements, and service line growth. This renewed direction is already yielding multiple significant milestones, reinforcing NMC’s reputation for excellence across all its 83 facilities in the UAE.

After a comprehensive review by the Board and senior management earlier this year, NMC committed to a bold new strategy to drive transformation and long-term growth. Each pillar of this strategy is already delivering results:

Portfolio Expansion:

NMC’s acquisition of Orthoplus Bone Centre in Al Ain marks a major step in expanding its multi-speciality healthcare footprint. Orthoplus, a JCI ‘Gold Seal of Approval’-accredited clinic brings enhanced outpatient and inpatient services in orthopaedics, physiotherapy, urology, dental, neurosurgery and family medicine. In Dubai, NMC has launched its new Marina Walk paediatric centre and a new multi-speciality centre at Nakheel Mall Palm Jumeirah, while in Abu Dhabi, two more facilities are pending at Al Riyadh Medical City and Yas Mall, and NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City has expanded with 26 additional inpatient beds. These milestones strengthen NMC’s ability to deliver comprehensive care and meet growing patient demand.

Asset Optimisation:

Careful consideration of NMC’s current facilities has seen the company undertake ambitious renovation projects in 2025 at its facilities in Dubai Investment Park (DIP) and Al Nahda Hospital. The DIP project is a significant investment into the three-building cluster to streamline operations through a phased approach and unify them into a 220-bed hospital, increasing Emergency care services and bed capacity, establishing a dedicated Trauma centre, and creating a new dedicated Women and Children Hospital. At NMC Speciality Al Nahda, construction of a new bridge is underway which will connect the legacy hospital building with a brand new, second building to facilitate better patient flow and eliminate the duplication of services previously necessary due to the separation of the buildings. As part of the renovation, legacy Block A will be re-organised to increase Emergency capacity, improve access to advanced care and sub-specialised services for paediatric patients, and revamp and upscale Maternity services.

Operational Improvements:

Strategic partnerships, such as with AI data cloud provider Snowflake, have revolutionised NMC’s operational and digital capabilities. By centralising real-time, AI-powered data analytics, NMC is optimising point-of-care decision-making and elevating the patient experience across its 70 facilities nationwide. An AI steering committee has been established to complement this digital drive, with additional efficiency-enhancing initiatives planned.

Service Line Growth:

In line with the UAE’s policy that aims to provide accessible, high-quality primary care to all residents, NMC has also launched new primary care, wellness, and weight management programmes across its facilities, making it easier for communities to address rising lifestyle related issues and chronic illnesses through advanced diagnostics, personalised plans and dedicated case managers. Meanwhile, a new transplant centre is being developed at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah.

In addition, NMC’s reputation for excellence has been strengthened this year by securing the continuous Enterprise-wide Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation, ensuring that all facilities meet uniformly high standards of patient care, financial prudence, and operational efficiency. NMC is the third healthcare provider in the UAE to achieve this accreditation and is one of only 13 organisations worldwide to do so. The achievement builds on previous individual accreditations received for several of its hospitals, long-term care facilities and specialised centres in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, clearly demonstrating the success of efforts to maximise the performance and quality of every NMC asset.

David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare, stated:

“Our refreshed strategy is already making a measurable impact. The milestones we’ve achieved so far this year across all four pillars show that our transformation is working. We are reaching more patients, delivering more specialised services, and doing so more efficiently than ever before. NMC is positioning itself at the forefront of healthcare excellence for the future.”

Ludovic Nobili, Chairman & Non-Executive Director of NMC Healthcare, said: “NMC’s management team is executing a clear, four-pillar strategy that is driving both growth and operational excellence. As one of the UAE’s leading healthcare providers, we remain committed to delivering best-in-class care to our millions of patients.”