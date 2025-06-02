Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (NiFCO Dubai) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Xchain Technologies FZCO (Toyow), a leading blockchain-based forensic and advisory firm, for the tokenisation of funds and assets worth up to US$500 million (Dh1.83 billion), as the market shifts towards Web3 technology.

Nisus Finance plans to conduct a Security Token Offering (STO) of its real estate assets under management (AUM) through Toyow’s marketplace. Toyow will provide end-to-end technical support, including smart contract development, blockchain integration, and regulatory alignment.

This is in line with the UAE’s futuristic national vision focusing on technology and innovation. The news comes a few days after the Dubai Land Department (DLD) launched the region’s first tokenised real estate investment project in collaboration with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the Central Bank of the UAE, and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF). With DLD projecting tokenised real estate transactions to reach Dh60 billion by 2033 — or 7 percent of the total market — Dubai is clearly positioning itself as a global hub for asset tokenisation.

“This MoU will help us develop real estate funds on the Web3 blockchain technology platform – that is set to revolutionise investment in real estate in the future,” Amit Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director of Nisus Finance Group (NiFCO), said. “This would be our first such venture and depending on how the market responds, will usher in a new era in the UAE’s high-growth real estate market.

“STO on a Web3 platform is secure, transparent and set to drive future real estate investment. Property developers are already introducing cryptocurrency and tokenisation as new channels of payment and raising funds. We are taking it a step forward by creating funds to accelerate the growth of the real estate market.”

Tokenised private real estate funds are projected to grow to US$1 trillion by 2035, with a total market penetration rate of 8.5 percent. The tokenised ownership of loans and securitisations could grow to US$2.39 trillion by 2035, with a total market penetration rate of 0.55 percent, according to a report by the global business advisory firm Deloitte.

As per the MoU, Xchain Technologies FZCO will tokenise Nisus Finance’s Real Estate Assets Under Management (AUM) worth up to US$500 million (Dh1.83 billion) as security tokens on Toyow, a global multi-category tokenised Real World Assets (RWA) marketplace.

Toyow will leverage its platform to provide technical and operational support, including regulatory compliance across the UAE, DIFC, and international jurisdictions. Investors holding the Toyow Token will be able to invest in this fund using Toyow Token ($TTN).

Surajit Chanda, Co-founder, Toyow, says, “Partnering with Nisus Finance on an STO of this scale underscores the growing maturity of real-world asset tokenization in the region. At Toyow, our mission is to unlock liquidity and access for high-quality assets by offering a secure, compliant, and scalable infrastructure. This collaboration reinforces our belief that institutional-grade tokenization is no longer a concept—it's here, it's accelerating, and it’s changing how capital flows into real estate.”

Toyow will also manage investor onboarding and KYC/AML compliance, provide secure wallet and custody infrastructure, and enable both primary issuance and secondary trading of the tokenised assets—all within a seamless, compliant ecosystem designed for institutional-grade scalability.

Toyow is redefining access to real-world assets by enabling the tokenisation of categories like real estate, art, precious metals, alternative investments, and more, on-chain. Built for institutional-grade compliance and scalability, Toyow enables asset owners to digitise, fractionalise and monetise high-value assets, while offering investors secure, transparent access to global investment opportunities through a liquid, blockchain-powered marketplace.

The partnership is part of Toyow’s growing tokenisation pipeline valued at over US$38 billion across multiple asset classes and jurisdictions globally.

As per the MoU, Toyow will list the tokenised real estate assets on its marketplace for primary and secondary trading, while managing liquidity mechanisms for the secondary trading of security tokens. In addition to these, Toyow will also oversee marketing, investor outreach, and awareness campaigns for the STO, in addition to providing a secure wallet infrastructure and custody solutions for tokenised assets.

It will also handle all aspects of investor onboarding and operational execution for the STO, including customer support and transaction management.

Disruptive technologies, such as asset tokenisation, are poised to transform real estate over the next few years. Built on blockchain technology, tokenisation converts physical or financial assets into fractional, digital representations that can be securely owned and traded online.

“Tokenised real estate could not only pave the way for new markets and products, but also give real estate organisations an opportunity to overcome challenges related to operational inefficiency, high administrative costs charged to investors, and limited retail participation,” according to a report by Deloitte.

Tokenisation allows capital generation across the capital stack- including debt, equity, and hybrid funding on a single platform. Over the last eight years, since the first tokenised real estate deals were completed, tokenisation has helped open potential new avenues for real estate investment through fractional ownership, the report says.

“This technology could help build trillions of dollars of economic activity for the real estate sector over the next decade, in part, by allowing it to expand its investor base and product offerings. The Deloitte Center for Financial Services predicts that US$4 trillion of real estate will be tokenised by 2035, increasing from less than US$0.3 trillion in 2024, with a CAGR of 27 percent,” it said.

About Nisus Finance

Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd. (NiFCO) is a leading, publicly listed real estate investment firm headquartered in India, with a proven track record of delivering high-yield, performance-driven assets across the country. In line with its global expansion strategy, NiFCO has extended its investor outreach across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, bringing its deep sector expertise and innovative financial solutions to the UAE and broader GCC region.

As part of this regional growth, NiFCO has launched the “Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed Ended IC” (“Fund”), a DIFC-registered Property Fund and Qualified Investor Fund, incorporated under the laws of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The Fund is an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited and is advised by Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (“NiFCO Dubai”), located in Dubai, UAE. Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited has been appointed as the Fund Manager.

For more information, visit https://nisusfin.com/.

About Toyow

Toyow is a next-generation, multi-category tokenization platform enabling seamless access to real-world assets (RWAs) through blockchain technology. Built on the Base network, Toyow empowers institutions and investors to tokenize, trade, and manage physical and financial assets—from real estate, art and movies, to precious metals and alternative investments—on a unified, secure, and compliant marketplace.

With a focus on regulatory integrity, investor protection, and scalable infrastructure, Toyow supports full-cycle tokenization services including smart contract development, STO launchpads, secondary trading, and custodial solutions. Its mission is to democratize ownership and unlock liquidity across traditionally illiquid asset classes for the next billion in Web3.

To learn more, please visit: www.toyow.com

