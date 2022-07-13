Stratez Capital, a boutique firm based in Singapore that focuses on assisting enterprises planning to elevate to the next phase of growth, said it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with British entrepreneur Safi Qurashi and his newly-formed company, NewTek Holdings.

The aim is to jointly develop real estate projects and commodity trading utilizing blockchain and Web3 technology, said a statement from Stratez Capital.

The deal comes as Middle East has been identified by NewTek as a priority market, and the company is initially looking to focus on major real estate projects in Dubai.

"This is an exciting partnership, and in line with the investment and strategy objectives of the company, and we feel we can add huge value with our expertise and investments," remarked Vik Pillai, the Managing Partner at Stratez Capital.

From seeding innovations to budding early-stage companies in high-growth markets, Stratez Capital uncovers and unlocks value in exceptional companies positioned to thrive on powerful secular growth trends led by forward-thinking management teams, he stated.

According to Pillai, Stratez has a strong client base in the Asia Pacific and GCC regions with clients and partners in fintech, real estate and medtech.

"NewTek brings real asset value and a clear vision in one of the fastest growing areas where real world assets combine with future Web3 and blockchain technology," noted Pillai.

On the deal, Qurashi said: "I’ve been very impressed by the depth and variety that Stratez brings to this new partnership, and am thrilled to be working with them. NewTek sets out to integrate the technology behind blockchain, NFTs and Web3 into the world of real estate and commodity trading."

"We have clear objectives, and I’m confident that Stratez can play a key role in turning our vision into reality," he stated.

Qurashi said: "This partnership connects us to some very impressive Stratez partners, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with world-renowned luxury brands."

"Basically we’re working to allow the fractionalization of exclusivity within the two safest real life asset classes, real estate and commodities," he added.

