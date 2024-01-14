Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – In a bold move towards reshaping the landscape of automotive customer service, Nissan Saudi Arabia is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated Rewards program, set to revolutionize the way customers engage with the brand. This program is set underscores Nissan’s steadfast commitment to “Defy ordinary.” This innovative program a result of a strategic collaboration between Nissan Saudi Arabia and The Entertainer, a partnership publicly revealed at the Seamless event in Riyadh. With aims to redefine the ownership experience of Nissan vehicles in Saudi Arabia by leveraging the power of a dedicated mobile application.

The program is designed to elevate customer loyalty, enhance after-sales services, and deliver an array of exclusive discounts across a spectrum of categories such as Food &Drink, Beauty & Fitness, Attractions & Leisure, Retail & Services, Hotels Worldwide.

The rewards program also has different offers and discounts that includes "2 for 1," "Fixed price off," "Package price," and "Percentage off." This dynamic range of offerings caters to the diverse.

The rewards program offered by Nissan is available to all New Nissan owners by default, and they can access the program's benefits through the Nissan App. However, owners of the Patrol and or the new X-Trail who bought their vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2022 can join the program one year after their purchase.

Customer engagement and loyalty are further bolstered by the opportunity for customers to advance through tiers by accumulating points. These points are earned through aftersales purchases and interactions with Nissan, with each tier offering specific benefits and merchants. The system also encourages tier advancement through after-sales services.

Adib Takieddine Managing Director of Nissan Saudi Arabia said: “We believe in putting customers at the center of everything we do” and by launching the rewards program it showcases Nissan keenness into fulfilling the needs of its customers and creates an essence of loyalty between the two parties.”

The Nissan Rewards Program opens a world of possibilities for customers to enhance their Nissan ownership experience, promoting loyalty and engagement while enabling them to derive added value from every facet of their lives. It signifies Nissan's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, excellence, and delivering beyond ordinary customer service.

ABOUT NISSAN MOTOR CORPORATION

Nissan is a global car manufacturer that sells a full line of vehicles under the Nissan and INFINITI brands. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in four regions: Japan-ASEAN, China, Americas, and AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania). The company continues its quest to optimize product development and deliver highly innovative technology. Today, in various countries and regions around the world, Nissan enjoys a stellar reputation for creating truly innovative vehicles and service programs. For more information about Nissan products, services, and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com.