The number of units sold increased, led by X-Trail at 38%, followed by the all-new Patrol at 24%.

After-sales services and sales of Nissan Genuine Oil saw significant growth, while spare parts revenue rose by 21%.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Nissan Saudi Arabia announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting an 11% increase in sales compared to the same period last year. This growth was accompanied by continued customer confidence in after-sales services, affirming the company’s strong and sustained performance and reinforcing its position as a leader in the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia and the broader region.

This sales growth comes despite a 4.5% decline in the local market, driven by strong demand for the all-new X-Trail and the new Patrol models. The X-Trail led with 38% of total sales, followed by the all-new Patrol at 24%, and Magnite at 16%, reflecting Nissan’s diverse lineup and its ability to meet the needs of various customer segments in the Saudi market. Geographically, the central and western regions reported the highest performance, with the central region accounting for 66% of total sales, followed by the western region with 23%.

On the after-sales front, Nissan Saudi Arabia continued to deliver strong results with a 27% increase in performance. This was supported by a 21% increase in spare parts revenue, enabled by improvements in supply chain efficiency, faster parts availability, and enhanced logistics from distribution centers, all of which helped better serve customer needs and reduce waiting times.

Nissan Genuine Oil sales also grew by 17%, signaling growing customer trust in company-certified products. Meanwhile, after-sales satisfaction indicators remained stable and in line with expectations, both in terms of customer satisfaction and retention levels. This demonstrates Nissan’s ongoing commitment to delivering reliable service based on quality, responsiveness, and operational excellence, contributing to higher customer loyalty and brand strength.

Commenting on the results, Adib Takieddine, Managing Director of Nissan Saudi Arabia, said: “Q1 results reflect the deep trust the Nissan brand holds in the Saudi market. The sustained growth in sales, rising demand for our new models, and robust after-sales performance all indicate that we are firmly on track to achieve our operational and commercial objective”. He added: “Saudi Arabia remains one of the most dynamic and strategically important markets in the region, with immense growth potential and a customer base that embraces innovation. We are committed to reinforcing our leadership through advanced mobility solutions, exceptional ownership experiences, and initiatives that align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, ensuring Nissan remains a trusted partner in shaping the future of mobility in Saudi Arabia.”

Nissan Saudi Arabia continues to execute its ambitious strategy in the Kingdom, built on innovation and delivering world-class customer experiences. The strategy includes expanding its advanced model lineup, enhancing smart and sustainable mobility solutions, and elevating the driving experience through a continued focus on safety, quality, and advanced technology, all tailored to meet the expectations of the Saudi market and reinforce Nissan’s position as a trusted and distinguished mobility partner.

