Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Nissan Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Petromin Nissan—the authorized dealer for direct retail sales and original spare parts— celebrated the remarkable achievements of its authorized spare parts distributors for 2023. This prestigious event recognized their outstanding efforts and significant contributions to strengthening Nissan's market position and delivering exceptional customer service over the past year.

Distributors from across the Kingdom, alongside management executives from Nissan Saudi Arabia and Petromin Nissan, gathered for the celebration. The event included a presentation highlighting Nissan Saudi Arabia's achievements in after-sales services, its commitment to providing the best customer experience nationwide, and the impressive successes and sales figures of its wholesale partners.

On this significant occasion, Adib Takieddine, CEO of Nissan Saudi Arabia, expressed his gratitude for the outstanding efforts of Petromin Nissan and the authorized parts distributors in the wholesale markets. He stated, “Our partnership with Petromin Nissan is more than just a business relationship; it is a strategic alliance that forms the cornerstone of our success in the Kingdom. Their relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering Nissan Genuine Parts exemplifies their commitment to quality and service. This dedication not only enhances customer satisfaction but also strengthens Nissan’s reputation as a trusted brand, inspiring us all to strive for greatness.”

Kamal Al Hajj, Director of Aftersales Services at Nissan Saudi Arabia, further acknowledged the collective efforts that have driven their success. He noted, “Our shared commitment is to create exceptional customer experiences by elevating market awareness and championing Nissan Genuine Parts. This united approach ensures a seamless and satisfying customer journey, fueling our ongoing success. As we look to the future, we are excited to exceed expectations through our collaboration with Petromin and our authorized spare parts distributors. Together, we aim to enhance our competitiveness in the Kingdom's after-sales services market, setting new standards that align with the highest international benchmarks. Our dedication to providing authentic spare parts and expanding our service network across the Kingdom reflects our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.”

He continued, “In 2023, we achieved remarkable progress by expanding our after-sales network to 40 locations, including 16 new facilities in partnership with Petromin Nissan. We also saw a significant 25% increase in immediate parts availability. This relentless focus on customer satisfaction has driven a 20% growth in our business over the past five years. We are dedicated to maintaining this positive trajectory, ensuring that Nissan remains synonymous with trust and excellence.”

Nissan’s annual event stands as a testament to the remarkable achievements of its distributors of genuine spare parts. It not only celebrates their notable contributions but also underscores Nissan Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering collaborative relationships. The event serves as a pivotal platform for exploring new avenues of partnership and innovation, reinforcing the company’s dedication to strengthening strategic alliances and advancing the standards of after-sales service in the Kingdom.

