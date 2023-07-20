Abu Dhabi: The Nissan Patrol continues to be a compelling choice for Abu Dhabi residents, according to research by Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region. The iconic vehicle's name recognition and family-friendly features are cited as the top factors influencing the purchasing decision.

The Nissan Patrol, known for its robust performance and luxurious comfort, has long been a favourite among residents in Abu Dhabi. Its reputation for reliability and durability, coupled with its spacious interiors and advanced safety features, make it an ideal choice for families. In a survey conducted by Al Masaood Automobiles over the spring of 2023, first time buyers of the car cited the Nissan Patrol’s reputation and name recognition as their primary motive for purchasing, while previous owners upgraded their model because of its family friendliness, price-competitiveness, and reliability.

“Customers in Abu Dhabi appreciate the Nissan Patrol for its blend of practicality, comfort, and performance," said Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles. "Its name recognition, built over decades of proven performance, is a testament to the trust and confidence that customers place in the Nissan Patrol. The Patrol has a legacy where no price tag can possibly be attached.”

“At Al Masaood Automobiles, we recognize the importance of the Nissan Patrol to Abu Dhabi’s very cultural fabric, and even during the challenging times in the last few years, and in line with our customer-centric ethos, we still secured a constant supply of Nissan Patrol models to ensure that everyone that wanted this model could get their hands on one,” added Tansel.

The survey also found that nearly 60% of Nissan Patrol owners use the car for their daily commutes and family outings, and an adventurous 24% will take their cars off the beaten path for off-roading and recreational activities, due to the car’s ability to conquer all terrains. With a robust V8 option, the Nissan Patrol delivers impressive off-road capabilities, so it is not surprising that it makes for a popular choice for adventurous families who enjoy exploring the UAE's diverse landscapes.

"The Nissan Patrol is more than just a vehicle; it's a part of the family," added Tansel. "We are proud to offer a vehicle that carries with it such a prestigious legacy. A car that that not only meets, but also exceeds the expectations of our customers in Abu Dhabi."

Both V6 and V8 variants of the Nissan Patrol are available at Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western regions, with Al Masaood Automobiles currently offering a limited time exclusive seven-year warranty on all Nissan Patrol models – a first for the brand’s models. For further information on pricing, detailed specifications, available features, and more, visit (https://en.nissan-abudhabi.com/offers/patrol-summer-sale-offer.html).

