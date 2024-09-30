Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Nissan has released the second generation of NissanConnect in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the global launch of the All-New Patrol in Abu Dhabi. The launch of NissanConnect 2.0 debuts in the Kingdom with a range of new features designed to enhance mobility, empower the Nissan drive and provide a seamless experience through advanced technology.

Equipped with NissanConnect 2.0, the All-New Patrol redefines personalization, luxury and connectivity. The latest model elevates its renowned blend of power and sophistication, building on the success of previous generations to set a new standard for excellence in design, comfort, technology and security.

To cater to the increasing need for advanced connectivity, All-New Patrol customers can tap into seamless smartphone integration and personalized experience including Google built-in* through NissanConnect 2.0 and its raft of new features available both onboard and off.



The next-generation system features an intuitive in-vehicle infotainment system with a customizable interface, voice recognition and smartphone connectivity to a suite of Google apps including Google Maps and Google Play. The driver’s preferences are applied automatically through the key fob and smartphone recognition once they enter the car, remembering your route history and personalizing your journey from the get-go.

NissanConnect 2.0 also provides drivers access to an ecosystem of apps that are available for download on Google Play, making it possible to sync up to your smartphone and pick up where you left off on a Spotify podcast as soon as you settle into the driver’s seat. Voice recognition through Google Assistants offers hands-free help on the go, whether it’s for navigating to the new destination, starting the air-conditioning, checking the weather or requesting a song.

The Vehicle Status function allows customers to conveniently manage their car directly from their smartphone, offering features such as remote door locking and unlocking, driving history, and a car locator – all at their fingertips. The app provides new real-time updates on vehicle security status, including alerts for open doors and windows. Supporting maintenance and other vehicle management, the NissanConnect Services app can also notify owners of parts replacement and allow them to conveniently schedule service appointments.



Compared to the first generation, NissanConnect 2.0’s range of features offer double the vehicle functions for control, unlocking a highly personalized experience for customers, wherever the new Patrol may take them.

Adib Takieddine, Managing Director of Nissan Saudi said: “The introduction of our next-generation NissanConnect in Saudi Arabia brings a new level of connectivity and convenience to our customers and the Kingdom as a whole. By integrating Google built-in features and expanding our digital ecosystem, we’re not only enhancing the driving experience but ensuring that our customers stay connected and informed, both inside and outside their vehicles. This launch marks another significant step in our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enrich our customers' daily lives.”

Since its debut in 1956, the Patrol’s adventurous spirit has been synonymous with power and prestige – the ultimate vehicle for exploring the desert in the Middle East and everything in between. Under the hood, the All-New Patrol are two engine options: a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, producing an impressive 425HP and 700Nm of torque, and a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6, offering 316HP and 386Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, enhancing on- and off-road performance while improving fuel efficiency.

The exterior design is an evolution of the Patrol’s signature look, featuring a striking V-motion grille, Adaptive Driving Beam headlights, and a distinctive full-width light bar at the rear. Inside, the Patrol offers a premium cabin experience with advanced infotainment systems, including a 28.6-inch Monolith display and Klipsch Premium Audio System.

*Google, Google Play, Google Maps, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

