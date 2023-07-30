Amman, Jordan – In its continuous effort to strengthen relationships with its customers, Nissan represented by Bassamieh Group and Al-Sahab Trading, the authorized and exclusive dealer for Nissan and Infiniti cars in Jordan, has launched an incentive campaign called "Rabhan Rabhan Ma Nissan" The campaign offers everyone who test-drives one of Nissan's impressive cars or purchases a new vehicle from the showrooms the chance to win special prizes at the end of each month until the end of 2023.

The "Rabhan Rabhan Ma Nissan" campaign allows a single winner each month to enter a draw for a valuable prize after test-driving one of Nissan's stunning cars or upon purchasing a new vehicle from the showrooms.

Eng. Akramah Mahasneh, CEO of Bassamieh Group and Al-Sahab – the exclusive dealer of Nissan cars in Jordan, said: "This campaign is part of a series of distinctive initiatives that the group seeks to maintain to solidify its relationship with Nissan customers. Through this campaign, we aim to reaffirm our strong commitment to our customers and appreciate their continuous loyalty to the Nissan brand. We are confident that this offer will be well-received in the Jordanian market and will be appreciated by our customers in the Kingdom."

Bassamieh Group and Al-Sahab also emphasized their dedication to providing the best post-sales services, exceeding customer expectations, satisfying their needs, and ensuring customer satisfaction. These campaigns throughout the year are a testament to this commitment.

It is worth mentioning that the "Rabhan Rabhan Ma Nissan" campaign began in the current month of July and will continue until December 2023. This campaign presents a golden opportunity for those interested in purchasing a Nissan car to also win valuable prizes. Bassamieh Group and Al-Sahab invited those interested in test-driving one of Nissan's cars or buying one to take action promptly to increase their chances of winning at the end of each month until the end of the year.

Nissan welcomes those interested in test-driving or purchasing one of its cars at its two showrooms. The first showroom is located in Amman, specifically on Mecca Street, and the second showroom is in Irbid. Both showrooms are open from Saturday to Thursday, from 9 AM to 8 PM.

-Ends-

About Bustami & Saheb Group:

Established in Amman in 1969, Bustami & Saheb Group is the exclusive dealer for Nissan and Infiniti in Jordan and an official dealership for the Chinese EV manufacturer BYD.

Today, it is the cornerstone in Jordan and the Middle East in the field of integrated services that it provides. The group provides the highest international standards and the best services for Nissan, Infiniti, and BYD cars through its distinguished facilities and professional staff.

In order to support the Jordanian market with the latest international technology, Bustami and Saheb worked to provide the Jordanian market with BYD electric cars, reinforcing its commitment to satisfying its customers at all times.

Bustami & Saheb group has achieved great milestones in the field of car trade in Jordan and the Middle East by launching a set of facilities to display cars of all categories, maintenance centers, sub-agents, and spare part centers across the kingdom. In addition to a specialized system that combines marketing, sales, and leading after-sales services, with one goal of ensuring the highest levels of protection and customer satisfaction, it is the most important component of its success. Today Bustami & Saheb has a growing base of customers, serving them through showrooms, and maintenance centers, in addition to its team of specialized employees, numbering more than 200 employees.

