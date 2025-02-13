Partnership will focus on development of Formula E program, helping to advance innovation on Formula E, and wider electrification in Saudi Arabia and beyond

Reaffirms Nissan’s commitment to Formula E as the pinnacle of EV engineering, and advancing the future of electric mobility more broadly

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Following the announcement of a four-year global partnership in October 2024, Nissan Formula E Team and Petromin Corporation celebrated the signing ceremony today in Jeddah – coinciding with the first ever E-Prix to take place in the vibrant City. This collaboration marks a significant step towards electrification in the region, as both organizations work together in advancing electric mobility and sustainable transportation across Saudi Arabia and beyond.

This partnership builds on an already strong existing relationship between Nissan and Petromin – the Middle East’s leading electric mobility solutions provider – and centres specifically on its e-mobility arm, Electromin. By working closely with Nissan Formula E Team, Electromin reinforces its commitment to innovation and sustainability, supporting the growth of electric mobility in the region and aligning with Nissan’s Ambition 2030 - aiming to empower mobility and beyond by addressing critical environmental, societal, and customer needs.

Electromin’s Global Visibility with Nissan Formula E Team

As part of this collaboration, Electromin’s branding will be prominently featured on Nissan’s e-4ORCE 05 race cars, driven by Oliver Rowland and Norman Nato. The branding will also be visible on drivers’ suits, team kits, and various marketing materials, amplifying Electromin’s role in shaping the future of electric mobility.

In addition, with the exciting introduction of Pit Boost set for the upcoming Jeddah E-Prix, Electromin’s branding will appear on the team’s Pit Boost charger and chief mechanic’s overalls. As a company dedicated to developing electric mobility solutions, Electromin is delighted to see Pit Boost make its debut in the company home race.

A Milestone for Nissan’s Electrification Strategy

Nissan strongly believes that the precision engineering and immense power of Formula E represents the pinnacle of EV technology and is the best possible platform to demonstrate the power of electric to fans across the world. But more than that, the sport serves as a testing ground for future mobility. By competing in the world’s leading electric racing series, Nissan pushes the limits of EV technology, powertrain efficiency, and energy management – building on a legacy of over 80 years of motorsport history and over a decade of EV expertise.

These innovations are then transferred from track to road, taking the very best in engineering today – put to the test on the heat and speed of the racetrack – and applying them to the cars on our roads tomorrow. This track-to-road transfer plays a key part in Nissan’s ambitions under The Arc, with electrification at its centre.

With strategic partnerships a key pillar of The Arc, this crucial collaboration with Petromin helps accelerate Nissan’s vision to lead electrification and bring new electric experiences to customer, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Nissan’s Ambition 2030 roadmap.

Nissan at the Jeddah E-Prix – Engaging the Community

To celebrate the first-ever Formula E event in the historic, bustling city of Jeddah, and reinforce its commitment to electric mobility education, Nissan has organized several immersive community activations:

Red Sea Mall Activation – An interactive experience where visitors can engage with Formula E technology, explore Nissan’s electrification advancements, and learn about the future of mobility.

– An interactive experience where visitors can engage with Formula E technology, explore Nissan’s electrification advancements, and learn about the future of mobility. CSR Initiative at UBT (University of Business and Technology) – A special career talk featuring a panel discussion with Nissan Formula E and industry experts, offering students insights into EV innovation, sustainable motorsports, and career opportunities in electric mobility.

Executive Comments on the Partnership

Tommaso Volpe, Managing Director and Team Principal, Nissan Formula E Team:

“Every time we race, we demonstrate our passion for performance and innovation. With Petromin, we have a partner that shares our commitment to excellence and electrification. This partnership contributes to the advancement of sustainable mobility, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Nissan’s Ambition 2030.”

Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group CEO, Petromin Corporation:

“Our collaboration with Nissan Formula E Team is a reflection of our vision to lead the transition towards electric mobility. Formula E serves as a high-performance laboratory, accelerating advancements in EV technology. This partnership allows us to drive innovation and deliver real-world solutions that shape the future of mobility in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President of Middle East, KSA and CIS – Nissan, Infiniti:

“This partnership is a testament to Nissan’s deep-rooted commitment to electrification and innovation. As an automotive leader in the region, we recognize the critical role we play in driving the adoption of EVs. This collaboration with Petromin strengthens our ability to develop real-world solutions that bridge motorsport innovation with everyday driving experiences.”

Nissan’s presence in the Middle East dates back to 1956 - when the first Nissan Patrol was imported to Kuwait. This commitment to the region was reinforced in 1994, when Nissan was the first Japanese carmaker to establish a regional headquarters in the Middle East, in Dubai. Since then, our products have become part of the cultural fabric of society and cater to a wide range of customer needs, with our presence expanding to include a dedicated regional office in Saudi Arabia as we recognize the importance of this market.

About Nissan in Formula E

Nissan made its all-electric racing debut in Season 5 (2018/19) of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, becoming the first and only Japanese manufacturer to enter the series.

In Season 7 (2020/21), Nissan announced its long-term involvement in Formula E and its commitment to the GEN3 era, which will run from Season 9 (2022/23) through to the end of Season 12 (2025/26) of the all-electric racing series.

In April 2022, Nissan acquired the e.dams race team, with the Japanese automaker taking full ownership of its involvement in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

In June 2022, Nissan announced it would supply its Nissan EV powertrain technology to McLaren Racing for the entirety of the Formula E GEN3 era.

On 28th March 2024, ahead of the first ever Tokyo E-Prix, Nissan announced its long term commitment to Formula E, becoming the first manufacturer to sign up for the GEN4 era, which runs until 2030, reinforcing its pledge to its Ambition 2030 electrification targets.

For Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the Nissan Formula E drivers are Oliver Rowland and Norman Nato.

Nissan races in Formula E to bring the excitement and fun of zero-emission electric vehicles to a global audience. As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050, Nissan intends to electrify every all-new vehicle offering by the early 2030s in key markets. The Japanese automaker aims to bring its expertise in transferring knowledge and technology between the racetrack and road for better electric vehicles for customers.

About Petromin Corporation

Petromin Corporation is the leading mobility solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, renowned for delivering exceptional quality products and services across the automotive industry. Since its inception in 1968, Petromin has evolved into a trusted and innovative brand, offering comprehensive solutions that cater to every stage of the automotive journey. Initially recognized for producing the region's highest quality lubricants, Petromin has expanded its portfolio to encompass motor oil production, vehicle maintenance, repair services, car dealerships, and electric vehicle (EV) solutions. With a workforce exceeding 8,000 employees, Petromin proudly exports its products to over 40 countries across the GCC, Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Supported by an extensive network of service centers, Petromin provides fast, reliable vehicle maintenance services, ensuring unmatched coverage and customer satisfaction throughout the region. As a key player in the automotive sector, Petromin remains committed to driving innovation and supporting sustainable mobility initiatives.

https://petromin.com/

About Electromin

Electromin, a subsidiary of Petromin Corporation, is a pioneering Saudi provider of smart mobility and new energy solutions, dedicated to helping businesses achieve their sustainability goals. As a leader in electric mobility, Electromin offers end-to-end solutions encompassing EV charging infrastructure, electric passenger and commercial vehicles, and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems. With a strong commitment to education and community engagement, we empower customers and future leaders to embrace electrification. Driven by the core values of accountability, professionalism, and collaboration, Electromin delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions that support a smooth and sustainable transition to electric mobility.

Electromin recently expanded its reach by partnering with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) during the 2023 G20 Summit to advance EV infrastructure in India. This collaboration solidifies Electromin's role as a global leader in sustainable mobility.

https://electromin.com/

About Formula E

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship became the first global sport to be certified with a net zero carbon footprint from inception back in 2020, having invested in certified climate-protecting projects in all race markets to offset emissions from every season of electric racing.

All cars in the championship are powered by electricity, with the series acting as a competitive platform to test and develop the latest in electric technology.

The World's greatest manufacturers race against each other on street circuits and Formula E promotes the adoption of sustainable mobility in city centers in a bid to combat air pollution and lessen the effects of climate change.