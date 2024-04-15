Kuwait:- Based on the vision of Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Babtain Company, the exclusive dealer for Nissan cars in Kuwait, which revolves around deep customer care and providing a distinguished experience linked to the latest technological developments. It proudly launched its new campaign supported by artificial intelligence, Which heralds a new era of progress in developing the customer experience with Nissan Al-Babtain under the concept of “Re-Defining Test Drives”.

In a bold move to reimagine the conventional showroom experience, Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Babtain leverages the power of artificial intelligence to provide customers with the experience of watching a glimpse into their future life with the latest models of Nissan cars in short videos that were filmed in advance. Where they watch themselves driving these cars using face swapping technology through artificial intelligence, so they can enjoy a quick glimpse of them at the moment on the showroom screen, while processing their data to offer them a personalized full video to receive at the convenience of their mobile phones.

The heart of this transformative experience lies in a sophisticated blend of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The facial scanning technology employed is not just a superficial process; it goes beyond, detecting the smallest details on the face features with incredible precision. This cutting-edge technology automatically identifies the customer's gender, laying the foundation for a personalized journey through a meticulously designed application where customers are guided utilizing AI and machine learning algorithms to facilitate the selection of their preferred Nissan vehicle and outfit. The system seamlessly integrates these choices, culminating in a uniquely tailored video featuring the customer driving their chosen Nissan model while adorned in their selected attire. This level of customization elevates the entire experience and enhances the customer journey with the brand.

The immersive experience is not merely a superficial visual transformation but a strategic effort to redefine the customer journey in the showroom. By providing an imaginative test drive where customers witness themselves navigating through various scenarios with a Nissan vehicle, the campaign aims to foster a deeper emotional connection to the brand and ease the decision-making process associated with a significant life purchase.

The benefits of the "Re-Defining Test Drives" campaign are multifold. Customers are treated to a personalized and tailored experience, allowing them to envision their daily routines, adventures, and milestones seamlessly intertwined with their Nissan vehicle. This heightened level of engagement not only transforms the showroom into a dynamic space but also positions Nissan Al-Babtain as an industry pioneer, showcasing its commitment to innovation.

This is only the beginning, and building more complicated scenarios and including more vehicles is the next step towards bigger achievements in the automotive industry. To not only break the records and make a difference in the customers’ interception in Kuwait. But in the middle east and the whole world.

This ground-breaking experience is available now at Nissan Al-Babtain Showroom in Al-Rai, where customers can explore more about it and they can benefit from Ramadan offers as well on their favorite models. For more information customers can contact the customer service at 1804888

-Ends-