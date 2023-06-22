Kuwait: Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Company (AABC), the authorized dealer of Nissan vehicles in Kuwait, launched the first Nissan Retail Concept (NRC) service center in Kuwait, presenting upgraded customer services for a globally consistent brand experience. Located in Al Rai, the facility was inaugurated on 8th June in the presence of AABC’s senior management and senior representatives of Nissan Middle East (NMEF).

Embodying the new Nissan brand identity, NRC improves all aspects of customer experiences, including facility design, service processes and a digital-friendly environment. The facility boasts well-appointed amenities such as a comfortable lounge area, a dedicated rest area for women, and complimentary WiFi access, all curated in an atmosphere of warm and inviting hospitality.

The new service center is home to several bays with a capacity to service scores of vehicles daily, and provide integrated services, including mechanical repairs, routine maintenance, and expedited quick service in a single convenient location.

With the launch of the first NRC-certified service facility in Kuwait, AABC has reaffirmed its strategy to provide comprehensive aftersales service solutions, and strengthen Nissan's reputation as a trusted brand in Kuwait. Furthermore, it underlines AABC’s dedication to maintaining high customer satisfaction, a standard that the company has upheld for over seven decades.

To experience the next generation in the vehicle servicing journey, customers are invited to visit the Nissan service center in Al Rai, 7 am to 10 pm from Saturday to Thursday, and from 1 pm to 7 pm on Fridays.

For more information, customers can contact the dedicated call center at 1804 888 or visit the official website www.nissankuwait.com.

-Ends-