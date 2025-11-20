Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Nirvana Yachts & Boats has announced the official launch of the first Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air electric sports boat in Abu Dhabi, unveiled during its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2025. This step reflects the company’s leadership in offering maritime experiences that combine luxury, sustainability, and advanced technology.

This launch represents the outcome of a strategic collaboration between Nirvana Yachts & Boats and both the German brand Porsche and the Austrian manufacturer Frauscher, in addition to a partnership with UTT Group Corps. The aim is to introduce a new generation of luxury electric boats into Abu Dhabi’s waters and to strengthen the emirate’s position as one of the region’s leading high-end marine tourism destinations.

Marking the announcement, Omar Al Ali, CEO of Nirvana Holding, said: “We are proud to mark a new chapter in the world of luxury yachts in Abu Dhabi through this exceptional collaboration with Porsche, Frauscher, and UTT Group Corps. What we are offering our clients today is not merely a new boat, but a complete experience that embodies innovation, precision, and luxury, while also reflecting our commitment to sustainability.”

He added: “We seek to contribute to the implementation of Abu Dhabi’s Marine Tourism Strategy 2026-2031. Through our work at Nirvana Yachts & Boats and our exclusive membership programmes I .we aim to transform every voyage into an exceptional memory that stays with our guests for years to come, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for lovers of premium sailing.”

For his part, Stefan Frauscher, Managing Director of Frauscher Shipyard, commented on this collaboration, saying: “We are deeply honoured that Nirvana Yachts & Boats will be the first to welcome the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air in the UAE – a creation born from passion, precision, and innovation. Together with Porsche and UTT Group Corps, we are bringing a new dimension of luxury to the water, one that combines the elegance of European design with the bold, forward-thinking spirit of the Emirates. This collaboration perfectly reflects our shared vision: to create unforgettable experiences that inspire and excite.”

In addition to its performance, the boat offers a luxurious on-deck experience, featuring a spacious rear swim platform, a cushioned relaxation area, an advanced helm with a digital control display, and high-quality marine audio and entertainment systems – all designed to provide a complete experience that blends comfort, luxury, and contemporary European design.

Visitors to the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2025 can get a close look at the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air, and experience its discover its finer details at the Nirvana Yachts & Boats stand (B53). They will also have the opportunity to explore the various Nirvana Yachts & Boats membership programmes and address their enquiries directly to the specialised team.

About Nirvana Yachts & Boats

Nirvana Yachts & Boats is part of the wider Nirvana ecosystem, a leading group in the travel, hospitality, and marine tourism sector in the UAE. The company provides integrated solutions for sea enthusiasts, combining modern yachts, supporting services, and luxury lifestyle experiences in Abu Dhabi. Its business model is based on the concept of “one membership – an entire fleet”, enabling clients to enjoy a flexible, seamless, and high-value maritime experience.

