Abu Dhabi, UAE — Nirvana Travel and Tourism, the leading Abu Dhabi-based player in the travel and tourism industry, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing two coveted awards at the 30th Anniversary of the World Travel Awards (WTA).

The WTA made a point of celebrating its 30th Anniversary in Dubai, in recognition of the excellent global reputation of the UAE as a preferred global destination. With three decades of recognizing excellence in the tourism sector, WTA is widely acknowledged as the most prestigious annual honors program in the industry.

Since its inception in 1993, the World Travel Awards has been endorsed by the global industry and international media, representing the pinnacle of achievement in the sector. Nirvana Travel and Tourism's consistent recognition by WTA since 2015 underscores the company's commitment to excellence, client satisfaction, and innovation.

In the recent edition of the WTA held in October 2023 at the MENA regional level, Nirvana Travel and Tourism received a remarkable seven accolades, setting the stage for their stellar performance at the Grand Final Gala Ceremony held on December 1, 2023, at the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

The two prestigious awards bestowed upon Nirvana Travel and Tourism at the World Travel Awards 2023 are:

World's Leading Tour Operator 2023

World's Leading Travel Management Company 2023

These accolades affirm Nirvana's position as a trailblazer in the travel and tourism sector, showcasing its excellence across various domains within the industry.

Mr. Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of Nirvana Holding, expressed his gratitude and excitement, stating, "We are honored and thrilled to receive these prestigious awards from the World Travel Awards. It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, and it reinforces our commitment to providing unparalleled services to our clients. Nirvana Travel and Tourism has always aimed for the highest standards of excellence, and these awards motivate us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the industry."

This year holds special significance for the World Travel Awards, marking its 30th anniversary. To commemorate this milestone, the Grand Final Gala Ceremony was hosted at the Burj Al

Arab, an iconic symbol of tourism over the past three decades. This event brings together industry leaders, visionaries, and trailblazers from around the globe to celebrate achievements and innovations in the travel and tourism sector.

Nirvana Travel and Tourism remains committed to delivering exceptional travel experiences, and these awards reinforce its standing as an industry leader dedicated to excellence.

About Nirvana Travel and Tourism

Nirvana Travel and Tourism was founded in 2007 with the paramount goal of providing its clientele with an unrivaled level of care and elevating travel and hospitality to new heights. Nirvana reflects the "meaning of true care" in every detail of the service delivered. Its team of hand-picked industry specialists will work closely with you to determine your aspirations and requirements to be able to deliver a solution that fits the requirements of your day-to-day business operations. Whether it's a business trip, a corporate retreat, or an in-bound group, Nirvana can handle all the details for you, from booking your flights to getting you special treatment at your hotel, through our vast network of global partnerships. Nirvana takes pride in presenting the best Travel Solutions and services in the travel industry, and in providing you with experiences that are tailored to your specific requirements.