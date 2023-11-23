Abu Dhabi, UAE:— Nirvana Tours and Logistics (NTL), the Abu Dhabi-based subsidiary of Nirvana Holding, has taken a significant stride in fortifying its logistics capabilities with the addition of 45 state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz S-Class cars from Emirates Motor Company. This expansion is geared to meet the heightened requirements of COP28, reinforcing NTL's commitment to providing top tier transportation solutions for key global events being held in the UAE, including the country's own major occasions.

Emirates Motor Company, the authorized distributor of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Abu Dhabi, has been selected as the trusted partner for this fleet expansion, highlighting the alignment of NTL with premium automotive standards.

NTL, under the umbrella of Nirvana Holding, shares the overarching vision and mission of providing unparalleled client service and further positioning the UAE as a hub for international events – many of which the company has played a pivotal role in by managing the logistics.

"This expansion is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our unwavering commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients, especially with the upcoming COP28. The addition of these 45 Mercedes-Benz S-Class cars enhances our capacity to deliver seamless, sophisticated, and sustainable transportation solutions," remarked Omar Al Ali, CEO of Nirvana Tours and Logistics in his comment on the deal.

Nirvana Tours and Logistics has a history of successful collaboration with Emirates Motor Company, and this deal marks another milestone in their ongoing partnership. The relationship between NTL and Emirates Motor Company extends beyond mere transactions; it is a testament to the shared commitment to excellence and meeting the exacting standards of NTL's clients.

Mohammad Ghazi Al Momani, General Manager at the Emirates Motor Company, expressed enthusiasm about the continued collaboration: "We are delighted to once again provide our premium fleet to our time honored partners at Nirvana Tours and Logistics. Our ongoing relationship is built on a mutual understanding of delivering excellence and exceeding the expectations of NTL's distinguished clientele."

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class cars selected for NTL's fleet expansion are renowned for their luxury, comfort, and cutting-edge technology, ensuring that NTL clients experience the epitome of sophistication and reliability in transportation services.

As NTL gears up for the transportation demands of COP28, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to contributing to the success of international events hosted in the UAE.

-Ends-

About Nirvana Tours & Logistics

Nirvana Tours and Logistics is a specialized Logistics company based in the UAE, with headquarters in Abu Dhabi, and is a sister company to Nirvana Travel & Tourism which was established in 2007. As a part of Nirvana Holdings, the company draws on a wealth of experience in the travel market to offer unique, quality services to UAE government, corporate, private and retail clients all over the country and internationally. The company professionally manages hotel booking, transportation, event management, group tours, and more. In 2021, Nirvana Tours and Logistics expanded their offerings to spearhead the company’s commitment to addressing logistics needs, with a dedicated in-house fleet of vehicles and a highly experienced team. The company offer expert logistics solutions, while offering the same level of quality care expected from a member of Nirvana Holding.