Dubai, United Arab Emirates: INSEAD, one of the world’s leading business schools, organised a unique live case study on India’s first tech integrated Ayurveda Startup, NirogStreet, at its Middle East campus in Abu Dhabi Campus.



NirogStreet is one of the world’s fastest-growing technology-led Ayurveda doctor platforms, offering seamless services to over 50,000 doctors on its peer-to-peer learning, electronic health record, and B2B e-commerce platform, with a focus on the strategic deployment of technology. In January 2022, the platform raised $5 million in its pre-series B round, led by CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises.



For the live case study exercise, INSEAD Abu Dhabi formed six different groups of 31 Executive MBA students. The students, under the guidance of Guoli Chen, Professor of Strategy at INSEAD, were presented with the case and relevant background information and asked to draft and discuss disruptive strategies for NirogStreet’s growth trajectory, with a special emphasis on bringing a MENA perspective to the business. The students then presented their ideas to a judging panel, which included Rishab Malik, Partner at Jungle Venture and former Cofounder at Droom, Ashutosh Sinha, Chief Strategy Officer at NirogStreet, Juan Ma, Professor of Strategy at INSEAD Singapore, Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, and Sudarshan Pareek, VP of CE-Ventures.



Ram N Kumar, Founder & CEO, NirogStreet remarked, “We are aggressively moving towards our vision of becoming the world’s best global Ayurveda tech brand crafted in India for the world. Interacting with young, industry veterans and talents from across the globe opens new perspective for us. It is an honour to have NirogStreet story as a case study at INSEAD Abu Dhabi.”



Guoli Chen, Professor of Strategy at INSEAD Singapore said, “NirogStreet is taking connected healthcare in Ayurveda to next level by enabling a unique ecosystem with an emphasis on transparency and trust, and offering practitioner-patient centric solutions in the new informed world. The impeccable business model and growth story of this startup got our attention as we saw huge potential in this as a case study at INSEAD and a live learning platform for our bright students.”



Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, shared, “We are proud by the global recognition that NirogStreet’s business model is receiving. The platform is growing quickly and strategically, and we are eager to keep the momentum up. INSEAD’s Live Strategy Track and Case Study is an exceptional example of the continuous innovative spirit we must embody to grow within the startup ecosystem.”

About NirogStreet:

NirogStreet is the country's leading organisation and a unique concept in the Ayurveda healthcare ecosystem, which aims to make Ayurveda first call of treatment. This technology-driven Community and social commerce company is focused to implement best practices and deliver quality Ayurveda healthcare worldwide. As the world is quickly moving from reactive to proactive healthcare, the demand for holistic healing methods such as Ayurveda is at an all-time high. NirogStreet leverages the wide network of practitioners to promote health and wellness in the society. With technology-based interventions, NirogStreet enables doctors by giving technology to run their clinic, access to quality medicines inventory in real time and avenues to learn and earn while also closely working with the government, regulators, and research organisations. NirogStreet encourages doctors to create and publish case studies and research reports so as to bring in evidence-based treatment similar to modern medicine.

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. It operates under four platforms: CE-Operates, CE-Invests, CE-Ventures, and CE-Creates, which span diverse sectors including ports and logistics, power and engineering, food and beverage, business aviation, and across verticals such as private equity, venture capital, and business incubation. Crescent Enterprises employs over 1,800 people in 15 countries.



With a long-term investment and operating philosophy that embraces corporate governance, inclusive growth, and responsible business practices, Crescent Enterprises is a regional leader in growing diversified global businesses that are sustainable, scalable, and profitable.

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World:



As one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and now North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 166 renowned Faculty members from 41 countries inspire more than 1,500 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master’s degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 11,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.



INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World.



*Source: AETOSWire

