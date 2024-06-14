DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- NIQ Brandbank, the leading provider of digital product content solutions is excited to announce the signing of agreements with four new retailers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

These retail partnerships mark a significant milestone in NIQ Brandbank’s expansion into the Middle East and further enhance its global distribution network.

The agreements with elGrocer, Spinneys, Deliveroo and Sharjah CO-OP in UAE underlines NIQ Brandbank’s commitment to delivering high quality product content across omnichannel for retailers and their suppliers. By partnering with NIQ Brandbank, these retailers will gain access to advanced technology and industry expertise, and their suppliers will have the ability to deliver more compelling shopper experiences, driving sales, loyalty and maximizing ROI.

Marsha McGraw, Global Managing Director at NIQ commented, “We are delighted to welcome our new retail partners in the UAE. These agreements reflect our dedication to providing best in class digital product content to meet the needs of the shopper. We look forward to working closely with our new retail partners and their suppliers to drive innovation, growth and shopper loyalty.”

With 25 years' experience in the industry, NIQ Brandbank has been recognised as the driving force in FMCG digital product content, delivering innovative solutions to improve the shopper experience for all.

For suppliers who wish to take control of their brand on these retailer ecommerce sites and benefit from NIQ Brandbank’s content management solutions, and retailers who wish to improve their omnichannel experience, please contact brandbank.uae@smb.nielseniq.com.

About NIQ Brandbank

NIQ Brandbank is the leading provider of digital product content solutions powering omnichannel shopping experiences.

We enable brands and retailers to deliver the best shopping experience by giving them the ability to capture and share rich digital product content on all channels seamlessly. NIQ Brandbank’s end-to-end solutions connect shoppers to the most up to date and relevant digital product content making consumer goods more discoverable and engaging.

The world's biggest brands including Tesco, Walmart, Carrefour, P&G and Unilever use NIQ Brandbank every day to digitalise the shopper experience.

With 25 years of experience and operating in 39 countries, NIQ Brandbank is the content partner to over 52,000+ brands, 700+ retailers, and wholesalers across the globe, creating a rich online shopping experience, while minimising the cost and complexity for the industry.

For more information, please visit https://nielseniq.com/global/en/landing-page/brandbank/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612608615/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Amy Brown

amy.brown@nielseniq.com