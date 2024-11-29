The launch of NIO House marks a major step in NIO’s expansion across the MENA region

NIO House offers a 970-square-meter hub for NIO’s user community

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurated the first NIO House in the MENA region in Abu Dhabi. The facility belongs to NIO, a leader in the premium smart electric vehicle market.

His Excellency Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of CYVN Holdings, accompanied His Highness on a tour of the facility, highlighting NIO’s cutting-edge technologies and innovations, along with the range of services and unique experiences available to visitors.

The inauguration was attended by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, His Excellency Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, and His Excellency Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, alongside William Li, NIO’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, and Lihong Qin, NIO’s Co-founder and President.

This milestone marks NIO’s entry into the UAE market and reinforces its commitment to growing its user community across the Middle East and North Africa. The launch comes just days after NIO celebrated its 10th anniversary, highlighting the brand's journey of innovation and growth.

The opening serves as a significant step forward, building on the establishment of NIO MENA - a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi-based growth equity investor CYVN Holdings. This collaboration not only solidifies NIO’s presence in the region but also sets the stage for groundbreaking advancements in the electric vehicle industry. Through this partnership, NIO MENA will focus on innovative research projects to drive the next generation of smart electric vehicles, leveraging Abu Dhabi's robust infrastructure and commitment to sustainability.

Mohammed Maktari, Chief Executive Officer of NIO MENA, highlighted, “Abu Dhabi’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and advanced industries positions it as a global hub for future-focused businesses. Its strategic location, combined with the visionary support of initiatives like the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, creates an unparalleled environment for technology and automotive companies to thrive. The city’s world-class infrastructure, reflect a dedication to progress that aligns seamlessly with NIO’s goals.” He added, “The launch of NIO House in Abu Dhabi underscores our shared commitment to driving sustainable mobility and creating experiences that inspire and connect communities.”

NIO House finds its home on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s financial district and a renowned lifestyle destination, offering a sophisticated experience in the heart of the capital. Situated within The Galleria Al Maryah Island, NIO House embodies elegance and progress, inviting visitors to explore a unique journey that reflects the spirit of Abu Dhabi.

William Li, Founder, Chairman and CEO of NIO, commented: “NIO House | Abu Dhabi is a landmark addition to our global network, and the first of its kind in the MENA region. As we celebrate NIO’s 10th anniversary, this new chapter in our growth reflects our commitment to the region, as well as our mission to shape a sustainable and brighter future together with our community. This marks a major step in bringing the NIO ecosystem to the UAE. In the coming months, we will expand our infrastructure and make meaningful contributions to the local community through NIO House and beyond.”

Tailored with the Abu Dhabi community in mind, NIO House offers an environment that appeals to those who value innovation and premium experience. Spanning 970 square meters, it features lounges, event and meeting spaces, café and a display of NIO’s cutting-edge smart electric vehicles. Inspired by the region, NIO Café serves two exclusive drinks: the “Golden Saffron Latte” and the refreshing “Saffron Rose Refresher.”

Founded in November 2014, NIO has rapidly established itself as a leader in the premium smart electric vehicle market, growing a network of users, employees, and investors worldwide. In 2017, the first NIO House opened in Beijing, and has since expanded to 173 NIO Houses worldwide, many of which have become landmarks in their cities. NIO currently serves over 619,000 users globally. In 2023 alone, more than 107,000 new users joined the NIO community, reflecting the brand's growing influence and leadership in the electric vehicle sector.

For more information about ‘NIO House | Abu Dhabi’, please visit www.nio.com/en_AE/nio-house.

About NIO MENA

NIO MENA is the Middle East and North Africa subsidiary of NIO, a pioneer and global leader in premium smart electric vehicles. NIO MENA was established in partnership with CYVN Holdings, a specialist investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi, focused on smart and advanced mobility solutions. Together, NIO and CYVN are driving technological innovation, expanding NIO’s market presence, and advancing the global transition toward sustainable mobility.

NIO MENA has been established in the UAE since October 2024, with its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The company plans to expand its footprint across the region, bringing cutting-edge electric vehicle technology and premium services to MENA in the coming years.

Founded in November 2014, NIO is listed on stock exchanges in the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company operates under two key brands: NIO and ONVO. With a focus on developing core technologies, the brand has amassed over 9,100+ patents by June 2024 and created the NIO Full Stack, encompassing 12 technology domains.

NIO has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Wuhan, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Berlin, Budapest, and Singapore. The company has also established sales and service networks in China, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.

