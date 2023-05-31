The project will provide 668 luxury home options, including 1 to 4-bedroom apartments, lofts, townhouses, duplexes and penthouses

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Nine Yards Real Estate Development has broken ground on Sea La Vie the iconic AED 2 billion development at Yas Bay. Sea La Vie’s site covers an area of 30,000 square meters at Yas Bay on Yas Island, one of the leading destinations for leisure and luxury in Abu Dhabi.

An official ground breaking ceremony took place at the construction site in the presence of senior officials from parent companies Ethmar International Holding and Al Nahda International Holding, in addition to the executive management of Nine Yards Real Estate Development.

Nine Yards, a joint venture between Ethmar International Holding and Al Nahda International Holding, is committed to crafting cutting-edge projects in some of the UAE's most iconic locations. The company’s goal is to not only create stunning architectural masterpieces, but also to contribute positively to Abu Dhabi's long-term development as a sustainable, diversified, and globally integrated economy. This vision extends far beyond architectural excellence, it aspires to play a positive contributing role in shaping the future lifestyle of Abu Dhabi and the nation, reflecting its distinguished status on the world stage.

Speaking on the ground-breaking, Ahmed Selet, CEO of Nine Yards, said: “We are delighted to officially begin the works on developing the luxurious residential waterfront project, Sea La Vie. We will be working closely together with contractors and suppliers to ensure that the sustainable characteristics of this project meet the country’s long-term vision. Sea La Vie is strategically placed at the iconic Yas Bay on Yas Island, which will help us deliver our vision to develop healthy, happy and vibrant communities.”

Also speaking at the VIP ceremony, Eng. Hassan Shimy, Head of Development and Projects at Nine Yards Real Estate Development said: “We are extremely proud to officially start works on this project which will provide 668 luxury home options, including 1 to 4-bedroom apartments, lofts, townhouses, duplexes and penthouses, all built around a unique infinity lagoon. With the support and collaboration of our partners, we are determined to provide perfect residences in this highly sought-after location that suits every lifestyle from the aspirational to the adventurous.”

Eng. Shimy added: “The Sea La Vie development is inspired by a blend of nature and modern city living. The project will combine high-tech design with contemporary architecture, superior quality of build and the use of sustainable materials in support of environmental sustainability, thus contributing to the UAE’s long-term development as a sustainable, diversified, globally integrated economy.”

