Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a groundbreaking collaboration and a first for the UAE Capital, Nine Yards Plus Holding, the real estate holding arm of EIH Ethmar International Holding Group, has today announced a partnership with Jacob & Co., the renowned US jeweller and watchmaker – bringing a touch of opulence and sophistication to the Abu Dhabi real estate landscape.

Following a recent MoU signing between the two companies, the formal initiation of the business partnership is marked through this property development – the first-ever Jacob & Co. branded residential development, in Abu Dhabi – is expected to commence construction in 2024 to be completed in 2027.

Promising to redefine luxury living, Jacob & Co. will spearhead the concept design of the Reem Island Waterfront residential project, bringing its unparalleled expertise in luxury aesthetics and innovative design to the project. Featuring a diverse range of upscale residences, including luxurious apartments, and stylish townhouses, the waterfront development will cater to the varied preferences of any number of discerning homeowners.

Leveraging Jacob & Co.'s heritage in watchmaking, the residential project will incorporate unique horological elements into its design, creating an environment that seamlessly blends opulent living with a timeless, artistic craftsmanship.

On the shores of Reem Island, residents can expect an array of exclusive lifestyle amenities, including state-of-the-art fitness facilities, spa services, and meticulously landscaped communal spaces. The development will also provide residents with an unequalled waterfront living experience, offering breathtaking views of the Abu Dhabi skyline, the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi and the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf.

Situated in the heart of the UAE capital, the Jacob & Co. and Nine Yards Plus Holding residential community will provide easy access to key Abu Dhabi landmarks, as well as cultural and entertainment destinations, such as – the Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island, and Yas Island, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Ayman Iskander El Gayar, Group CEO of Nine Yards Plus Holding, said, "We are delighted to have partnered with Jacob & Co. to bring a new dimension of luxury and opulence to a premium waterfront destination, on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

“This collaboration reflects an ongoing commitment, by Nine Yards Plus Holding, to deliver exceptional living spaces that embody elegance, innovation, and unparalleled craftsmanship."

Founder and Chairman of Jacob & Co., Mr. Jacob Arabo, personally attending the announcement, in Abu Dhabi, echoed El Gayar’s sentiment stating, "Partnering with Nine Yards Plus Holding allows us to further extend our legacy beyond the world of haute horology and jewelry into the luxury real estate space. Together, we will create an iconic residential development that reflects the timeless sophistication and creativity synonymous with the Jacob & Co. brand."

With a comprehensive array of services across the real estate sector, Nine Yards Plus Holding oversees a portfolio of interests which range from property development, ownership, investment, brokerage, and maintenance requirements.

With a stated commitment to create distinctive, high-quality residential and commercial projects, Nine Yards Plus Holding will continue to develop its portfolio of offerings, from its home base of Abu Dhabi, with ambitions clearly aligned for future expansion, across the UAE and region.

Jacob & Co., a globally renowned luxury brand celebrated for its exquisite jewelry and high-end watchmaking, was founded by Jacob Arabo in 1986, in New York City. Since then, the brand has become the epitome of unique design and craftmanship, earning a reputation for pushing the boundaries of creative, extraordinary pieces that have captivated some of the world's most discerning clientele.

About Nine Yards Plus Holding

Nine Yards Plus Holding, a part of EIH – Ethmar International Holding, was established with the aim of delivering comprehensive end-to-end real estate solutions. Driven by an ambition to set new standards, Nine Yards Plus Holding provides customers with a complete and seamlessly integrated suite of real estate solutions. Strategically located in the heart of the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, Nine Yards Plus Holding’s HQ is at the epicentre of the UAE's dynamic economic expansion. Harnessing the strengths and economic vibrancy of the region’s most dynamic capital city, Nine Yards Plus Holding is at the forefront of innovating services that create substantial value for investors and make positive impact on lives. The brand’s mission is to contribute to a brighter future, fostering wealth for investors and driving progress for all.

Email: info@nineyardsplus.com

About Jacob & Co.

Jacob & Co. is a globally renowned luxury brand celebrated for its exquisite jewelry and high-end watchmaking. Founded by Jacob Arabo, the brand has earned a reputation for relentlessly pushing the boundaries of design and craftsmanship, creating extraordinary pieces that have captivated the world's most discerning clientele. The driving force for Jacob & Co. is creativity. From his earliest beginnings designing and creating jewelry and watches, Jacob Arabo has been at the vanguard of haute horology design, creating exquisite and pioneering watches and jewelry pieces unlike any other. The breadth of Jacob & Co.'s offering shows the brand's insatiable need to produce amazing pieces that the world has never seen before.