Just over a week following its launch, the video has received more than 16.7 million views

RIYADH: Nike Middle East launched its ‘Sport is Never Done’ campaign, in Saudi Arabia, which aims to highlight the lifelong benefits of physical play for kids. As part of the launch, Nike took over Riyadh Boulevard to screen an exclusive viewing of the ‘Rise of Kids’ film for hundreds of residents and visitors in the area.

“Sport is Never Done” is a 90-second film titled ‘Rise of Kids’ – an imaginative vision of sport through the lens of kids from across the Middle East. The film explores the relationship that kids enjoy with sport and addresses popular parental misconceptions to physical activity. Since launch on 29th September the film has been watch over 21 million times, a new record for the brand and resonated with the Middle Eastern audience, which was reflected in their high engagement.

Other exciting extensions of the campaign, will include a series of educational and experiential workshops hosted in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. Inviting parents and kids to get active together, the workshops aim to highlight the important role parents play in their child’s relationship with sports.

To sustain this educational and inspirational journey, Nike Middle East will publish a storybook called ‘5 Minutes More’ which invites parents and kids to discover the benefits of sport together by combining interactive storytelling with practical advice on how to ‘plan for play’. The complementary book will be available in hardback* and as a digital eBook across the region from October 25 and will be available through www.nikeneverdone.com.

For more information, please contact: wswdubnike@webershandwick.com

-Ends-

About Nike

At Nike, we believe that the future of sport is creative, inclusive, and unlimited in possibility. That’s because the next generation isn’t thinking about how they can create change when they grow up—they’re leading the way now.

For us, it all starts with listening to the voice of the athlete. It means that we are listening to an entirely new generation of athletes – athletes with a perspective on their world and a relationship to sport that’s unlike any other generation that’s come before. We recognise the emotional and physical barriers that kids today face – in sport and in life.

The more we listen, the more we learn. And the more excited we are about the chance to redefine sport with and for a new generation. We believe play is the gateway. We want you to remember that you don’t do Sports – you Play Sports and we want to inspire every athlete – to play more and play faster.