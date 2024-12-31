Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing Company (the “Company” or “Nice One”), the leading beauty and care e-commerce platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the “Kingdom”), announces the successful completion of the individual investor offering period and the final allotment of the offered shares in relation to its initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

Following the successful completion of the institutional book-building period, which set the Final Offer Price at SAR 35 per share (the “Final Offer Price”) and resulted in an oversubscription of 139.4 times of the total offered shares, the individual investors offering took place from 24 December to 25 December 2024G. The number of shares that were allocated to the Individual Investors tranche was 3,465,000 Offer Shares, representing 10% of the total Offer Shares. The offering saw 418,116 individual investors place orders totaling SAR 908 million, reflecting a subscription coverage of 7.5 times for this tranche.

The Company allocated a minimum of 8 shares to each individual investor, with the remaining shares allocated on a pro-rata basis, based on the size of demand, with an average allocation factor of 0.5313%.

Based on the results of the retail subscription process, the shares allocated to Participating Parties will be reduced to 31,185,000 shares, representing ninety percent 90% of the total Offer Shares, provided that such clawback shall not apply to the Cornerstone Investors and the final allocation to the Cornerstone Investors shall be 4,331,250 Offer Shares in all cases. Accordingly, 26,853,750 shares of the Offer Shares will be allocated to the Participating Parties excluding the Offer Shares allocated to the Cornerstone Investors.

OFFER DETAILS

The Final Offer Price for the Offering has been set at SAR 35 per share, implying a market capitalization exceeding SAR 4 billion (approximately more than USD 1 billion) at listing, making Nice One the first unicorn tech company to debut on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange.

Following the listing, the Company is expected to have a free float of 30% (34,650,000) of its total Shares (115,500,000).

The Company’s shares will be listed and traded on the Saudi Exchange’s Main Market following the completion of the Offering and listing formalities with both the CMA and the Saudi Exchange.

For more information on the Offering, visit https://ipo.niceonesa.com