The property is situated within a distinctive building, Qatar’s first ever hotel established in the 1950s, a prominent beachside destination for local Qataris, residents and state visitors, home to many celebrations and official events.

The new hotel will feature a Beach Club & Restaurant on its premises.

NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel combines all the characteristics of NH Collection hotels: a strategic location close to Doha city centre, the finest cuisine, tasteful décor and impeccable customer service.

NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel announces its opening early in 2023 as the first NH Collection property to open in Qatar.

The new hotel comprises 299 guest rooms and suites and is situated in a prominent beachside destination along the Qatari capital’s eastern coast, with spectacular views of the Arabian Sea and city skyline. With versatile amenities and several signature dining venues, the hotel is set to become a truly distinctive destination in Doha.

The property is ideally located along Doha’s eastern coast in the Ras Abu Abboud area, midway between the city centre and Hamad International Airport, well connected to Lusail in the north and to Saudi Arabia in the west. NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel offers easy access to city centre attractions such as Souq Waqif, local museums, Westbay and Doha Corniche. The hotel is located close to business hubs and Governmental offices such as Qatar Free Zone, the Prime Minister’s office, the Council of Ministers, Qatar Central Bank and other banking institutions.

Daniel Méndez, the hotel’s General Manager commented, “NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel is a perfect starting point to discover and explore the city. The uniqueness of the property will be brought by carefully selected team members passionate about curating extraordinary experiences for all our guests.”

“The uniqueness of the property will be brought by carefully selected team members passionate about curating extraordinary experiences for all our guests”

“NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel is steeped in history and has retained its local character. With its captivating atmosphere and versatile dining and entertainment options, the new hotel will elevate the destination and add to the ever-evolving hospitality scene of Qatar,” said Mr. Darwish, Chairman of Oasis Hotels.

With most guest rooms and suites offering panoramic sea views, the hotel’s interior design refers to the destination’s rich narrative, featuring inspiring decor and contemporary elements, across a mix of superior and deluxe rooms. Higher category room types will include the Two-Bedroom Oasis Suite, with six such suites each offering 156 square metres of space, a 193-sqm Presidential Suite and an impressive Royal Suite, with 332 square metres of living space and a generous outdoor terrace. Suite guests will be able to access an exclusive Executive Lounge on the top floor of the hotel.

NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel will welcome guests to exceptional hospitality. A particular highlight will be the hotel’s pool, with its own cascade feature and bar. Other hotel facilities will include a fully-equipped fitness centre, a kids’ club, NH Collection Spa, four padel courts and a relaxing rooftop lounge with impressive views of Doha skyline. For meeting hosts, the hotel will be home to a unique 1600 sqm ballroom that can accomodate up to 1200 guests, in addition to seven well-equipped and naturally-lit meeting rooms. Calm, exclusive and revitalising spaces are accessible to connect or disconnect. Dedicated event specialists will go beyond spoken needs and requirements, creating extraordinary experiences.

The new property will feature a selection of signature food and beverage venues, including restaurants with indoor and al fresco seating, two lounges and a relaxing pool bar. The Beach Club & Restaurant due to open in late 2023 is set to become a benchmark for beachside entertainment and phenomenal cuisine. All venues will boast a stimulating atmosphere where everything harmoniously fits together and guests can feel indulged by a great selection of delicacies and culinary journeys.

Feel the extraordinary

At NH Collection hotels, guests can enjoy some extraordinary Brilliant Basics, the elements which shape the basic proposal of the rooms in these reference hotels: exclusive NH Collection Sleep Better mattresses, a wide selection of pillows, exclusive amenities, rain-effect showers, as well as LED TVs and complete tea and coffee sets in all rooms.

NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel will join an existing portfolio of over 70 NH Collection properties worldwide, known for their outstanding service and facilities. NH Collection hotels can be found in top city locations across Europe and the Americas.

-Ends-

About NH Collection:

NH Collection is NH Hotel Group's upper-upscale brand, noteworthy for its unique and emblematic hotels in principle cities of Europe, Latin America and Middle East. Based on the chain’s premium value proposition, these hotels retain their local character to inspire and captivate their guests. Striving for going beyond ordinary, NH Collection Hotels are thoroughly designed for those who want to make the most of their stays and live moments truly extraordinary through unique, creative and innovative experiences.

At NH Collection hotels, the staff provides the utmost attention to detail, attempting that guests wish to relive continuously their extraordinary experiences and get ready to feel in virtue of personalised and superior guest service. Whether for business travels or for leisure, as well as wishing to meet or seeking relaxing moments, the NH Collection hotels offer inspiring, versatile and stimulating venues for maximising creativity and enjoyment.

About Minor Hotels:

Minor Hotels is an international hotel owner, operator and investor currently with more than 530 hotels in operation. Minor Hotels passionately explores new possibilities in hospitality with a diverse portfolio of properties designed intelligently to appeal to different kinds of travellers, serving new passions as well as personal needs. Through our Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, M Collection, NH Collection, NH, nhow, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International properties, Minor Hotels operates in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South America and North America.

With dynamic plans to expand existing brands and explore strategic acquisitions throughout opportunistic markets, Minor Hotels pursues a vision of a more passionate and interconnected world.

Minor Hotels is part of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme, enabling travellers to savour every moment at home or away, while being recognised and rewarded at participating hotels and resorts worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ghadiscovery.com.

For more information, please visit www.minorhotels.com

NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel Communications Department

Claudia Olaru, Director of Marketing & Communications

Email: colaru@nhcollection.com