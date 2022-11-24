The property is positioned in a new building on the trunk of Palm Jumeirah , opposite Nakheel Mall and with direct access to West Palm Beach.

Dubai: NH Collection Dubai The Palm announces its opening in February 2023 and will be the first NH Collection property to launch in the United Arab Emirates. The new-build 533-key property is located beside the lagoon of Palm Jumeirah with direct beach access and spectacular views across the Dubai skyline and is set to become a singular new location for exceptional hospitality in Dubai.

The property features 227 hotel guest rooms and suites and 306 studios and apartments across 11 room categories. The bold, original décor of the interiors and accommodation reflect local colours and the vibrancy of the destination, something guests will feel each time they step into their elegant room or suite with captivating views of the Marina skyline and Arabian Gulf. Higher room categories, including the Premium Sea View Room, the One Bedroom Sea View Suite, and Superior One Bedroom Sea View Apartment, will feature exclusive access to the NH Collection Premium Lounge.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm will have five distinctive dining venues, set to become favourites with guests, Dubai residents, and visitors. Maiora, where an abundance of dishes from around the world are served for all-day dining. Te-Lounge, for those who need refreshment after the gym or a light, healthy bite. Seven Sports Bar, where friends can catch up in an informal setting or watch the big event over classic snacks and drinks. Revo Café, a chic urban hangout where creative and healthy dishes are crafted, and SEEN, a modern multi-sensory rooftop venue with spectacular sunset views and expertly mixed cocktails.

From the 45-metre rooftop infinity pool, fully-equipped fitness centre, kids’ club, and NH Collection Spa, to the selection of eclectic dining venues, when NH Collection Dubai The Palm opens its doors in February it will welcome guests to exceptional hospitality and facilities.

“It’s fantastic for the hotel to represent the debut of the NH Collection brand in the region, and what better place than Palm Jumeirah?” says Manish Jha, the hotel’s General Manager. “The hotel’s superb location and array of leisure and dining facilities make it poised to be a favourite with visitors to the city and locals alike. We are looking forward to welcoming guests to this exciting new property in February 2023.”

For meetings organisers, the hotel will offer five airy spaces fitted with the latest technology and ready to cater for events of up to 45 people. Dedicated specialists will go beyond expectations to help both organisers and attendees feel calm and catered for on every occasion. The prime location of NH Collection Dubai The Palm means business downtime can be spent on the beach or exploring the city while private transfers can be arranged to Dubai International Airport in just 30 minutes.

Ideally located on the trunk of Palm Jumeirah, the property offers easy access to downtown Dubai, the attractions of The Palm, and the celebrated leisure districts of JBR and Dubai Marina, while also being within easy reach of Dubai International Airport, Dubai Old Town, and business zones throughout the emirate.

The new property is owned by Seven Tides luxury real estate and hospitality developments which operate a collection of distinguished properties in the UAE and UK.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm will be the first of the brand to launch in the Middle East and will join an existing portfolio of over 70 NH Collection properties worldwide, known for their outstanding service and facilities. NH Collection hotels can be found in top city locations across Europe and the Americas.

At NH Collection hotels, guests can enjoy some extraordinary Brilliant Basics, the elements which shape the basic proposal of the rooms in these reference hotels: exclusive NH Collection Sleep Better mattresses, a wide selection of pillows, exclusive amenities, rain-effect showers, as well as LED TVs and complete tea and coffee sets in all rooms.