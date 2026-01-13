Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) successfully wrapped up its participation at Intersec Dubai 2026, delivering a dynamic NFPA Day program that fostered critical discussions among government and industry leaders to advance fire, life, and electrical safety in the region. The event also marked a significant milestone as NFPA President and CEO, Jim Pauley, officially announced a major update of NFPA LiNK®, NFPA’s digital platform to deliver its codes and standards and related resources. The next generation of NFPA LiNK has been purpose-built to help safety professionals make faster, smarter decisions applying NFPA’s library of more than 300 codes and standards.

“We couldn’t be prouder to launch the new AI-powered enhancements in NFPA LiNK with CASI™ here at Intersec Dubai during NFPA Day. This new version is a game-changer that takes NFPA LiNK from being a reference tool to a career companion for professionals across the world. It brings intelligence, accessibility, and speed to finding the latest codes and standards, helping people apply safety more effectively wherever they are. And with the inclusion of CASI, our new AI-powered assistant, users can trust the information they are getting, because it’s grounded in official NFPA information and resources that define safety. Our participation in Intersec Dubai 2026 and the launch of this new version of NFPA LiNK bolsters our dedication to helping raise the bar for fire, life, and electrical safety across the region,” said Jim Pauley, NFPA president and CEO.

“The introduction of the latest version of NFPA LiNK at Intersec Dubai reflects our commitment to delivering innovation where it matters most - directly to practitioners in the environments where they operate, whether on job sites, in control rooms, or training facilities, and throughout the lifecycle of complex projects. This region is setting the pace for safety and technology, especially when it comes to integrating AI. With tools like NFPA LiNK’s interactive notebooks, and CASI, we’re delivering what our colleagues around the world have asked for; smarter workflows, faster answers, and content that they can trust, delivered where and when they need it,” added Eng. Dana Kamal, NFPA MENA director of International Business Development.

NFPA LiNK is a subscription-based, all-in-one platform that provides access to over 300 NFPA codes and standards. More than just a digital library, the enhanced platform introduces powerful new features designed to help users work smarter, faster, and more collaboratively.

Key innovations include an AI-powered assistant called CASI (Codes and Standards Intelligence), an interactive and customizable notebook function, and a redesigned dashboard that allows users to organize information that fits their workflows. CASI enables users to engage in interactive conversations, receive summarized responses, access citations from NFPA content, and maintain complete chat histories - all while viewing the information they need. The custom notebooks allow users to import images, insert code references, add text, create checklists, and keep all project-related work within the platform.

NFPA’s presence at Intersec Dubai 2026 also fostered significant industry engagement, strengthened partnerships, and deepened collaboration with regional stakeholders, including government authorities, industry leaders, and technical experts. Sessions explored topics such as the role of AI in modern inspection practices, fire protection strategies for giga-projects, and the region’s evolving energy and infrastructure landscape, reinforcing the Middle East’s position as a global leader in advancing cutting-edge fire and life safety solutions.

For 130 years, NFPA has remained a trusted voice in safety, continuously adapting to meet the challenges of today’s built environment. Its work supports the full NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™, from standards development and enforcement to education and informed public engagement. By engaging directly with regional experts, decision makers and practitioners at Intersec Dubai 2026 and through the launch of the newly enhanced NFPA LiNK, NFPA reinforced its commitment to building a safer, smarter future for communities across the region through collaboration, knowledge sharing and digital innovation.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

Contact: Ronak Thakkar – Associate Director - FleishmanHillard

Mail: ronak.thakkar@fleishman.com