The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) will host a dedicated event program at Intersec Saudi Arabia on 30 September, exploring how the implementation of global standards supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy

The full-day NFPA Day will form part of the event’s Fire Protection & Technology Summit, which showcases the technologies transforming fire prevention, detection and response

Intersec Saudi Arabia will be held from 29 September to 1 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Intersec Saudi Arabia, the premier industry platform for security, safety and fire protection, has formed a groundbreaking collaboration with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), which will be a highlight of this year’s Fire Protection and Technology Summit.

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global nonprofit organisation devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy.

On 30 September, NFPA will host a series of sessions which will offer unparalleled expertise in fire protection around key themes including ‘Protecting GIGA Developments and Large-Scale Events in the Kingdom’, ‘Building Human Capital in Fire Protection’ and ‘Navigating New Fire Safety Regulations and Compliance’.

Commenting on NFPA’s strategic participation at the event, Jim Pauley, President and CEO of NFPA, stated: “As Saudi Arabia undergoes rapid transformation aligned with Vision 2030, integrating internationally recognized fire and life safety standards is more vital than ever. NFPA is pleased to support the Kingdom by providing the knowledge, resources, and global expertise needed to safeguard lives, property, and infrastructure. We are honoured to be part of Intersec Saudi Arabia, where we can engage directly with local stakeholders and help drive meaningful progress in fire safety.”

The event will open with keynote remarks from Pauley, alongside representatives from Saudi Civil Defense. Curated by the NFPA and chaired by the association’s Saudi Country Manager of International Business Development, Zahi Daher, the NFPA Day will bring together leading voices from government, industry and stakeholders to address emerging challenges and promote the development of more resilient communities.

“The NFPA Day at Intersec Saudi Arabia is more than just a series of sessions - it's a dynamic platform for exchanging knowledge, building local expertise, and fostering meaningful collaboration between industry leaders, government authorities, and safety professionals. Our goal is to elevate fire protection standards across the Kingdom, laying the foundation for safer communities today and for generations to come,” said Daher.

The sessions will emphasise the crucial role of standards in fostering innovation, ensuring public safety and promoting cross-sector collaboration. Throughout the day, attendees will gain practical insights into NFPA standards, certifications, and training programs, as well as how they can be successfully utilised for Saudi Arabia’s specific needs.

The day concludes with a networking session, offering opportunities for stakeholders to connect and explore partnerships that advance fire and life safety across the Kingdom.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “The NFPA Day at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025 offers a dedicated platform to explore how international fire and life safety standards can be applied to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, accelerating fire protection and safety in the Kingdom.”

The Fire Protection and Technology Summit at Intersec Saudi Arabia highlights the future of fire and emergency response, bringing together international leaders at the forefront of innovation.

From smart city firefighting to high-rise rescue, HAZMAT response, and regional disaster collaboration, the summit provides fire safety professionals with the knowledge and expertise to address the unique challenges of Saudi Arabia.

Highlights on the opening day of the Fire Protection and Technology Summit include a panel discussion exploring how cutting-edge intelligent systems, including AI and IoT, are revolutionising fire detection and prevention.

Fire safety for mega events, including lessons from Hajj and Global events, will also be examined, along with a fascinating overview of the advanced fire safety systems designed for Saudi Arabia’s emerging space sector.

The closing day of the summit on 1 October will shine a spotlight on the women breaking barriers and reshaping the fire protection and safety landscape in Saudi Arabia, when there will also be a special focus on building human capital and training the next generation of fire protection experts.

Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, concluded: “At this year’s conference, we’re committed to reshaping the future of fire safety in the Kingdom by driving bold conversations with industry leaders, regulatory authorities, and international experts.”

The event is organised by 1st Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt.

About Intersec Saudi Arabia

Intersec Saudi Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, is a world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event that will take place from 29 September to 1 October 2025 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. This will be the 7th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the safety, security & fire industry in the Kingdom.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.