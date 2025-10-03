Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MODON, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones. Through this collaboration, the two parties have committed to promoting and elevating fire safety standards in industrial facilities across the Kingdom, with a focus on education, knowledge-exchange, and research. The MoU was signed at Intersec Saudi 2025 in Riyadh by Eng. Ali Al-Oliwah, Director of the Safety and Security Department, MODON and Jim Pauley, President and CEO of NFPA.

Under this agreement, MODON and NFPA will work together to strengthen institutional capabilities and establish a transformative framework to enhance fire safety across industrial facilities. By promoting a culture of fire safety education, facilitating the exchange of best practices, and advancing innovative research, the two organizations will leverage the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™ to build a safer future.

As part of these efforts, both parties will share related research on fire safety in industrial cities; organize fire and life safety awareness conferences, training, and certification programs for MODON’s associates and other stakeholders; and promote awareness of NFPA codes and standards, as well as general fire safety knowledge among the public. In doing so, the two parties aim to enhance fire prevention guidelines for industrial facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“We are honored to join with MODON in elevating safety standards within industrial zones,” said Jim Pauley, President and CEO of NFPA. “This collaboration will be instrumental in developing comprehensive fire prevention guidelines, conducting thorough incident investigations, and providing expert training to MODON's workforce. By sharing NFPA standards, we aim to significantly reduce risks within industrial facilities of the Kingdom.”

Today’s announcement represents a significant step forward in enhancing fire safety across Saudi Arabia’s industrial sectors. By combining expertise, resources, and innovative solutions, both organizations aim to create a more resilient and safer industrial landscape, setting new benchmarks for fire prevention, safety protocols, and response strategies, ultimately contributing to the Kingdom's broader safety goals and sustainable development.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission.

About MODON

Since its establishment in 2001, Modon has been undertaking the development and supervision of industrial lands and integrated infrastructure. Today, it oversees 39 existing and under-development industrial cities across the Kingdom, in addition to private industrial cities and complexes. Modon succeeded in raising the area of developed industrial lands until now more than 220 million m². These cities manage more than 8000 industrial and investment factories, existing and under construction and establishment, employing more than 550 thousand male and female employees.